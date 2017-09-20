Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Top deals on Apple iPhones, Xiaomi Redmi 4A, OnePlus 5, and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival begins September 21 and will go on till September 24. here are the top deals on Apple, Xiaomi, Motorola, Lenovo, and other smartphones. Amazon Great Indian Festival begins September 21 and will go on till September 24. here are the top deals on Apple, Xiaomi, Motorola, Lenovo, and other smartphones.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starts September 20 midnight for everyone. Amazon Prime members will get an early access to deals at 12 PM today. The sale begins September 21 and will go on till September 24. The e-commerce site is offering ten per cent additional cashback to people who use HDFC bank credit and debit cards.

Other deals include up to Rs 500 cashback to those who purchase using Amazon pay balance. There are app only deals as well well like one year free travel from Yatra to ten lucky winners and ‘Golden Hours Deals’ from 9 AM to 12 AM.

During Amazon Great Indian Festival, users will get up to 40 per cent off on mobiles, up to 60 per cent off on electronics and home appliances, up to 70 per cent off on clothing, shoes, accessories as well as up to 70 per cent off on home and kitchen products.

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals for Prime members

Talking about Amazon Prime exclusive deals, one of the biggest advantage is that members will get an early access to the sale at 12 PM on September 20. Xiaomi Redmi 4 will be up for grabs from 2 PM, while Redmi 4A will be available starting 6 PM. Redmi 4 costs Rs 8,999 for 3GB+32GB storage variant and Rs 10,999 for 4GB RAM +64GB ROM option.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A is priced at Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant and Rs 6,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version. Launch offers are the same as Redmi 4A. Launch offers include up to 30GB additional 4G data from reliance Jio, free Hungama Play subscription, Rs 200 promotion credit for Kindle books, and damage protection plan starting at Rs 599.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 3GB RAM option will be available at an introductory price of Rs 12,999 instead of original price of Rs 14,999.

Other special offers for Prime members include a chance to win a Fire TV stick (ten lucky winners every week), Rs 400 cashback as Amazon pay balance to user who join kindleunlimited 12-month plan, and up to Rs 1,000 cashback on Nokia 6 smartphone.

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on mobiles

Apple

Amazon has a host of good deals on Apple products that are worth considering. For starters, iPhone 7 Plus (Jet Black, 128GB) gets 11 per cent off and is now available for Rs 67,891. The 256GB variant is listed for Rs 82,899 (2 per cent off). Apple iPhone 7 (Jet Black, 32GB) can be bought at Rs 46,999 and the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 57,499.

Apple iPhone 6 (32GB) is available at Rs 25,330, while the 16GB variant is listed for Rs 28,999. Apple iPhone 6S (32GB) comes at Rs 37,999. Apple iPhone SE (32GB) and iPhone 5S (16GB) are priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

OnePlus

OnePlus 3T (64GB) is listed for Rs 25,999. It gets 13 per cent or Rs 4,000 off. OnePlus 5 (6GB RAM + 64GB ROM) can be bought at Rs 32,999, while 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option comes at Rs 37,999.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi products including Redmi 4A, Redmi 4, Mi 10,000mAh power bank 2, Mi 20,000mAh power bank 2, and Mi 3C router will be up for grabs during the sale as well.

Motorola

Moto G5S Plus (64GB) gets 5 per cent or Rs 1,000 off and is selling for Rs 15,999. It can be bought in Lunar Grey and Blush Gold colour options. Moto G5S (32GB) is available for Rs 13,999 and Moto C can be bough at Rs 5,798.

Slightly older models like Moto G4 (2GB RAM+16GB storage) is listed for Rs 9,999. Moto X Force gets 34 per cent off and is now selling for Rs 24,990. Other Motorola smarphones that will be available include Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Moto M, and Moto Z2 Play.

Lenovo

Lenovo Z2 Plus (32GB) has a pretty good deal as there’s 40 per cent off on the device. It can be bought at Rs 10,799. Lenovo Vibe K5 gets 6 per cent off and is available at Rs 7,499, while K4 Note (16GB) is listed for Rs 11,779 (17 per cent off). Lenovo K6 Note, Zuk Z1, K6 Power, Vibe P1 Turbo, and more smartphone are up for sale.

Nokia

Nokia 6 is available for registrations and the sale starts September 21. The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999 and it comes with launch offers such as 45GB free data from Vodafone fro 5 months, up to 80 per cent off on Kindle eBooks up to Rsa 300, and Rs 1,000 cashback to users who purchase the device using Amazon Pay balance.

Samsung

Samsung On5 Pro, On7 Pro are available at Rs 7,490 and Rs 8,990 respectively. Samsung On8 gets 10 per cent off ans is listed for Rs 12,090. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is available for Rs 24,900 (16 per cent off) and Galaxy J5 Prime can be bough at Rs 12,389. Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, Z2, Galaxy J2, Galaxy J7 max, and A9 Pro are among a few smartphones that are listed.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd