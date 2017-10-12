Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Discounts, exchange offers on mobile phones, and more

Data offers from Reliance Jio is available on Moto G5s Plus, Moto G5 Plus, Redmi 4A, Samsung On7 Pro, and more smartphones. It gives up to 90GB extra 4G data. Data offers from Reliance Jio is available on Moto G5s Plus, Moto G5 Plus, Redmi 4A, Samsung On7 Pro, and more smartphones. It gives up to 90GB extra 4G data.

Amazon Great Indian Festival will go live on October 14. The e-commerce platform has put out a preview of deals it will be offering during the three day sale, which ends October 17. People who shop using their Amazon Pay balance will get up to Rs 500 cash back. Those purchasing via SBI debit and credit cards can avail 10 per cent cash back.

During Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, users will get up to 40 per cent off on mobiles up to Rs 20,000 off on laptops, up to 60 per cent off on headphones and speakers, up to 80 per cent off on mobile accessories, and more. Other deals include no cost EMI offer, which is available on more than 30,000 products and exchange offers.

Coming to mobile phones, apart from exchange offers, no cost EMI, and up to 40 per cent off, Amazon has listed a couple of telecom offers as well. This includes free bundled data from Idea, Vodafone, Reliance Jio etc on purchase of specific smartphones.

For example, people who buy OnePlus 5, Nokia 6, Coolpad Cool 1, etc will get up to 75GB free 4G data from Vodafone. Similarly, Nubia M2 Lite, Honor 6X, Nubia Z11, etc smartphones come bundled with up to 64GB data from Idea. Data offers from Reliance Jio is available on Moto G5s Plus, Moto G5 Plus, Redmi 4A, Samsung On7 Pro, and more smartphones. It gives up to 90GB extra 4G data.

Amazon will give up to 65 per cent off on powerbanks, up to 80 per cent off on mobile cases, and up to 20 per cent off on Bluetooth headsets. Amazon users can opt to get notified when the sale starts. Amazon will have golden hours deals from 8 PM to 12 PM, and this is exclusive to the Amazon app.

