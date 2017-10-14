Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Top deals, discounts on Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more mobiles

Smartphones including those from Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, etc are listed under a host of discounts, exchange offers, and more. Smartphones including those from Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, etc are listed under a host of discounts, exchange offers, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival is now live, and the e-commerce platform has listed deals on products across categories such as mobiles, electronics, fashion, lifestyle, and more. People who shop using SBI debit and credit cards will get 10 per cent additional cashback, and those who pay via Amazon pay balance will get up to Rs 500 cash back. Amazon Prime membership is available at Rs 499. Smartphones including those from Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, etc are listed under a host of discounts, exchange offers, and more.

Apple

Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) gets 22 per cent off, and it is listed for Rs 37,999. The 128GB variant is available for Rs 49,999 (14 per cent off), and 256GB option can be bough at Rs 57,988 (22 per cent off). Apple iPhone 7 is listed in Silver, Black, Jet Black, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants.

Promotional offers include 10 per cent (maximum up to Rs 500) cash back when shopping with Amazon pay Balance, up to 120 GB additional data from Idea, and no cost EMI.

Apple iPhone 6 (16GB) is available at Rs 30,380 as it gets 42 per cent off. The 32GB variant of iPhone 6 can be bought at Rs 22,999 (22 per cent off). Colour options include Gold and Space Grey.

Apple iPhone SE (16GB) gets 36 per cent off and is available at Rs 24,804. The 32GB variant gets 35 per cent off and it is selling for Rs 16,999. Colour options listed include Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, and Space Grey.

Xiaomi

Amazon will be hosting Xiaomi Redmi 4 sale at 12 PM today. The 16GB variant of the smartphone costs 6,999. Redmi 4 (64GB) gets 14 per cent off and it can be bought at Rs 9,499 instead of Rs 10,999. The 32GB storage option will be available at Rs 8,499. Users will get extra Rs 500 off on exchange and no cost EMI offer is applicable as well.

Launch offers of Redmi 4 include additional 30GB 4G data from reliance Jio, free subscription of Hungama Music for 12 months, Hungama Play for three months, Rs 200 promotion credit for Kindle books, and damage protection plan starting at Rs 599.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (32GB) gets 13 per cent or Rs 2,000 off and it is available for Rs 12,999. The 64GB variant can be bought at Rs 14,999. Users will get extra Rs 1,500 off on purchase of Mi Max 2 (32GB). Other bundled offers include 30GB additional data from reliance Jio and free subscription of Hungama Music.

OnePlus

OnePlus 5 gets a host of offers from Vodafone, Cleartrip extra. People will get extra Rs 4,000 off on exchange, and up to Rs 25,000 discount vouchers from Cleartrip. Those who download and sign in to Kindle app will get Rs 500 promotion credit for Kindle eBooks. Vodafone is giving up to 75GB free data and three months of free Vodafone Pay. People can stream their Prime Video app on OnePlus 5 to get Rs 250 as Amazon Pay Balance.

OnePlus 5 (64GB) comes in Slate Gray or Soft Gold Colour options at Rs Rs 32,999. The 128GB option comes Slate Gray or Midnight Black colour options at Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 3T 64GB variant will be available at Rs 24,999 against the regular Amazon India selling price of Rs 29,999. Customers can avail additional Rs 2,000 on exchange, and Rs 500 eBook promotion credit from Kindle. Vodafone will give 45GB free data for five months. It is available in Gunmetal and Soft Gold colour options.

Motorola and Lenovo

Moto G5s Plus can be bought at no cost EMI. People will get extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange. Moto G5s Plus (64GB) can be bought at Rs 15,999 in Lunar Grey or Blush Gold colour variants. Users will get an additional 50GB 4G data from Reliance Jio and up to Rs 300 on eBooks.

Amazon is giving Rs 2,000 off on Lenovo K8 Note plus there’s an exchange offer as well. The 32Gb storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999 while the 4GB storage option comes at Rs 11,999. The smartphone is available in Venom Black and Fine Gold colour options.

LG

LG Q6 gets a massive 24 per cent discount, and the smartphone is selling at Rs 12,990 instead of Rs 16,990. It can be bought in Black, Gold and Platinum colour variants. People will get an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange, and Jio is offering 50Gb additional 4G data.

Nokia 6 from HMD Global is listed at Rs 14,999 as it gets 13 per cent off. Available in Matte Black and Silver colour options, Nokia 6 can be bought at no cost EMI option as well. Amazon prime members will get up to Rs 1,000 off.

