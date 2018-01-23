Amazon, Flipkart’s Republic Day sales: Discounts on iPhone X, Google Pixel 2 and iPhone 8 series

Amazon Great Indian Sale and Flipkart Republic Day sale: Top offers on iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and Google Pixel 2 series. Amazon Great Indian Sale and Flipkart Republic Day sale: Top offers on iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and Google Pixel 2 series.

Amazon and Flipkart’s big sales continue and premium phones like Apple iPhone 8 Plus, Apple iPhone X, and the Google Pixel 2 series all have discounts on them along with some extra offers. Amazon’s Great Indian Sale will continue till tomorrow, which is January 24, while Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale will end today itself. Here’s a look at the offers on the premium smartphones in the market, and which e-commerce player is offering a better deal.

Apple iPhone 8 deals on Flipkart and Amazon

The Apple iPhone 8 might not have the dual-rear camera like the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X, but this is a solid phone for those who want the latest device from the company. It is powered by the same A11 Bionic chip as the Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X and comes with a 4.7-inch Retina display, and will appeal to those who do not want a bigger display.

On Flipkart, the Apple iPhone 8 with 64GB storage is retailing for Rs 54,999 for the 64GB variant, down from the original launch price of Rs 64,000. This is for the silver and gold colour version of the Apple iPhone 8. The Space Grey version with 256 GB storage is retailing at Rs 69,499 down from the original launch price of Rs 77,000.

On Amazon, the Apple iPhone 8 is retailing at the lowest price of Rs 55,540 for the Space Grey 64GB variant, while the gold and silver colours are listed for Rs 55,999. However, Amazon also has 10 per cent instant discount for HDFC card buyers, though this is limited to a total amount of Rs 1500 per card. Flipkart is offering 10 per cent instant discount for Citibank buyers.

Apple iPhone 8 amd iPhone 8 Plus both have heavy discounts in this season. Apple iPhone 8 amd iPhone 8 Plus both have heavy discounts in this season.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus deals on Flipkart and Amazon

On Amazon India, Apple iPhone 8 Plus in Gold with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 68,224 down from the original price of Rs 73,000, which is around 6 per cent discount. The 256GB variant is retailing Rs 78,699 down from the original price of Rs 86,000. Coming to Flipkart, the iPhone 8 Plus again has a better discount on the e-commerce site.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus in Space Grey with 64 GB is retailing at Rs 66,499 down from the launch price of Rs 73,000. The iPhone 8 Plus has a dual-rear camera and is powered by the same A11 Bionic chip as the other two smartphones.

Apple iPhone X has discounts on the pricing and the 64GB version is retailing for Rs 84,999. Apple iPhone X has discounts on the pricing and the 64GB version is retailing for Rs 84,999.

Apple iPhone X deals on Flipkart and Amazon

Apple iPhone X’s fate might be hanging in the balance if one goes by the latest reports, but the phone already has discount on both e-commerce sites. Apple iPhone X in 64GB space is retailing at Rs 84,999 on Flipkart, while Amazon has the phone listed for a slightly lower price of Rs 84,500. The launch price of 64GB variant was Rs 89,000. Apple iPhone X is for those who want the latest features from the company, including the edge-to-edge display, the Face Recognition feature and the dual rear camera with dual OIS.

Google Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2 are both on discounts on Flipkart and Amazon as well. Google Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2 are both on discounts on Flipkart and Amazon as well.

Google Pixel 2 deals on Flipkart and Amazon

Flipkart has the Google Pixel 2 in Just Black colour and 64 GB storage listed at a price of Rs 47,999. This is a 21 per cent discount on the original price. For HDFC Bank credit card users, there is Rs 8,000 cashback, which can bring the price down to Rs 39,999. For those looking to get the best camera on a smartphone, Pixel 2 has it all; a portrait mode which is top class and it is unmatched in low-light performance as well. The 128GB variant of the same phone has a price of Rs 56,999, which is an 18 per cent discount on the original price of Rs 70,000. The bigger Google Pixel 2 XL has a price tag of Rs 61,999, which is a 15 per cent discount. However, keep in the mind, the Pixel 2 XL’s p-OLED display has come under a lot of criticism for how it is handling colours.

On Amazon India, the Google 2 XL with 64GB is priced at Rs 61,998, but users will miss out on the Rs 8000 cashback offer here. The smaller Pixel 2 is starting at a price of Rs 46,981 on the Amazon India website.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd