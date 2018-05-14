Amazon, Flipkart sales: Redmi 5 at Rs 998, Oppo F7 at Rs 999 and why it is not possible

Amazon and Flipkart’s sales: Redmi 5 at a price of Rs 998 and Oppo F7 at Rs 999. Here’s why the exchange offers are too good to be true. Amazon and Flipkart’s sales: Redmi 5 at a price of Rs 998 and Oppo F7 at Rs 999. Here’s why the exchange offers are too good to be true.

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days and Amazon’s Summer Sale are currently on and will continue till May 16. Both Flipkart and Amazon are offering discounts across products, and smartphones are one of the most important categories where the two players compete. While discounts on smartphone prices is a given, Amazon and Flipkart also offer extra discount on exchange offers. Based on some of the offers, it might sound like you can pick up a Redmi 5 or an Oppo F7 for just under Rs 1,000, but how do these exchange offers really work? We explain below what these deals mean.

Flipkart and Amazon sales: What to keep in mind with exchange offer

Remember that when you are trading in an older phone, it has to be in a working condition with the screen, battery not being damaged. If at the time of exchange, the seller discovers some defects, you might not get the value that was quoted at the time. Also the exchange offer might sound very high, but getting such discounts is not realistically possible. Very few phones fetch such a price value like the Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus series or the Samsung Galaxy S series.

So unless you are trading these in, do not expect to get Rs 9,000 or Rs 8,000 off on the price of the new phone. Still exchange schemes are useful in getting another Rs 2,000 to Rs 3000 off on the final price of the phone. Keep in mind that if you are trading in a budget phone like a Redmi 2 Prime, you might get around Rs 1,700 only on these e-commerce websites.

Amazon India: Xiaomi Redmi 5 at Rs 998 with Rs 8,001 off on exchange

Xiaomi’s Redmi 5 smartphone is one of the popular new budget options in the list, and for Amazon’s sale there is another exchange offer. Redmi 5 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999 during the sale with Amazon adding another Rs 8,001 off on exchange. This would mean an effective price of only Rs 998 for the Redmi 5, but before you get excited hold on. The high price offer only stands if you are trading in an old Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, which has to be in a working condition with display, etc intact.

For those exchanging a budget phone like the Redmi Note 3 or Redmi 4, expect to get around Rs 2900 to Rs 3300 off on exchange. The only way to get a high exchange value on the Redmi 5 purchase is if you are trading in a good, high-end phone, which is unlikely given the Xiaomi phone is a budget proposition. However, one can get some discount on the final pricing using this exchange offer, though getting the Redmi 5 at Rs 998 is highly unlikely.

Flipkart: Oppo F7 at Rs 999 price compared to Rs 21,990

Oppo F7 can come at an effective price of Rs 999 during the sale, and while this is another offer that might look tempting, one needs to read the terms and conditions carefully. Oppo F7 has a price of Rs 21,990 during the Flipkart ‘Big Shopping Days’ sale. This price includes Rs 1,000 discount. Then there’s another Rs 1,000 off on exchange value. Flipkart is offering a minimum of Rs 3,090 on exchange, which means another Rs 4,090 off on the final price. Thus, the price is Rs 17,900 if one is using the exchange offer scheme.

For those who rely on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards, they will get another 10% per cent discount which comes to Rs 1,500 and thus brings the price to Rs 16,400 for the Oppo F7. However, Flipkart is also offering another Rs 15,401 as a guaranteed buyback value for the phone if one returns it within 6-8 months for a new phone, thus bringing the effective price at Rs 999. But this effective price will only come after 6-8 months. A user will still have to pay at least Rs 16,400 if they choose to buy Oppo F7 during the sale on Flipkart.

Additionally one has to purchase the ‘Buyback Guarantee Policy’ at Rs 99 from Flipkart, so keep that in mind. Even with discounts and exchange, do not expect that you will get Oppo F7 at Rs 999 during the sale.

Amazon: Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 with up to Rs 12,591 off on exchange

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 was launched in March at a price of Rs 13,990 in India and is also listed as part of offers under Amazon India’s sale. While there’s is no official discount on the price, even though the listing says the MRP is Rs 17,990 slashed to Rs 13,990, there is an exchange offer of Rs 12,591 on the smartphone. The only phone which will fetch such a high price under the scheme is a Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge plus. For those trading in an older or more budget phone, expect less on the final exchange offer price.

Flipkart: Honor 9 Lite with up to Rs 9000 off on exchange

Honor 9 Lite is another popular budget smartphone with a price of Rs 9,999 showing on Flipkart. The Honor 9 Lite was launched at a price of Rs 10,999 in India for the 3GB RAM version. The smartphone has another Rs 9,000 off on exchange, which would mean an effective price of Rs 999. But the highest price reflected is for the Apple iPhone 6s Plus, which will get Rs 8,750 off for the Honor 9 Lite. It brings the effective price to Rs 1,349 for the smartphone. Once again, one can get more discount if they are using an HDFC Bank debit and credit card as well.

The key with exchange offers is they offer high value off on the final price of the phone, but it will only depend on the device that’s being traded in. Also, the price of the older phone has been decided by the e-commerce players before hand.

