Amazon Apple Fest: Rs 1500 Cashback, top deals on iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and more

Amazon Apple Fest: You can get cashback on Apple iPhone 7, Apple Watch, MacBook Air, but there’s a catch. Amazon Apple Fest: You can get cashback on Apple iPhone 7, Apple Watch, MacBook Air, but there’s a catch.

Amazon has launched a two-day Apple Fest, which will take place today and tomorrow (August 28 and August 29) The e-commerce portal will offer deals, cashbacks on purchase of the Apple iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watch as part of this exclusive sale. For those with American Express credit cards Amazon is offering up to Rs 1,500 in Amazon Pay Balance on any Apple product purchased on the e-commerce website. The cashback is limited to one product per card, and will credited to the account by October 29, 2017 latest.

The Apple Fest on Amazon has discounts on iPhones as well, though these are nothing drastic. Amazon is offering discounts up to Rs 12,000 on various models of the smartphone. iPhone 6 is seeing discounts of up to Rs 4,000 on its 32 GB variant, with the Gold model being available for Rs 25,990, down from the original price of Rs 29,500. While the iPhone 6 is now more than two years old, the phone will continue to support iOS 11, so the software support will continue on this in case anyone is considering this as an option.

Apple iPhone SE is available at Rs 18,999 for the 32GB variant and this one has 4-inch display and 12MP rear camera. The better camera makes it a more appealing option compared to the iPhone 6, and you can get this for under Rs 20,000. The Space Grey model of the iPhone 6 will sell for Rs 25,330, instead of its regular Rs 29,500 price tag.

The price of the 32 GB variants of the iPhone 7 has been slashed by nearly Rs 11,000, with the Black model priced at Rs 44,999. The Gold model can be purchased at an even lower price of Rs 43,665. The 128 GB variants are receiving discounts of Rs 8,000 on Amazon India, while the Black coloured option is being sold at Rs 68,798. The iPhone 7 Red is available for Rs 57,988 for the 128GB variant, which is not a bad deal at all for someone, who has been trying to buy this particular colour.

On various models of the MacBook, Amazon is offering EMI, exchange offers of up to Rs 18,000, and a flat Rs 1,500 cashback. The MacBook Air 13-inch with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is retailing at close to Rs 58,000, while the 256GB variant of this is listed at Rs 75,000 plus. Apple MacBook Pro is also listed on the website with some discount under exchange.

For the iPad, discounts are available up to Rs 4,253 on variants of the 9.7 inch 32 GB model. Discounts can also be availed for the Apple Smartwatch 2, and the Apple Smartwatch Series 2 as well and prices of these have been slashed by up to Rs 3,000.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd