Apple will add wireless charging to all three iPhone 8 models: Report

Apple’s next three iPhones will sport wireless charging, according to a new forecast by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple’s next three iPhones will sport wireless charging, according to a new forecast by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple’s next three iPhones – the iPhone 8 and two updated version of iPhone 7 – will sport wireless charging. That’s according to a new forecast by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a new report by Mac Rumours, Kuo says Apple will finally able to introduce wireless charging across its upcoming iPhone range. Kuo’s research note indicated that wireless charging increases the internal temperature of smartphones, which will require the iPhone 8 with an OLED display and glass casing to have a new 3D Touch module with “additional graphite sheet lamination” to keep it from overheating.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

“While we don’t expect general users to notice any difference, lamination of an additional graphite sheet is needed for better thermal control and, thus, steady operation; this is because FPCB is replaced with film, which is more sensitive to temperature change of the 3D touch sensor in OLED iPhone,” Kuo wrote in his research note.

Also read: Apple iPhone 8 likely to cost above $1000 thanks to OLED display: Report

The cost of 3D Touch sensor, and other tech changes, will likely push the iPhone range price over the $1000 price point for the first time. A report from Fast Company earlier in the week indicated the iPhone 8 will be come at a price of $1000 because of many changes Apple is making to the device’s design.

This is not the first time it’s being speculated that Apple will add the wireless charging tech in the iPhone. Last year, research firm IHS predicted that Apple would try to introduce some form of wireless charging on the iPhone 7. Looks like Apple will be following other manufacturers, many of which already offer wireless charging on their flagship smartphones.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd