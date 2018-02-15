Alcatel POP4 10 4G LTE tablet launched in India: Price, specifications

Alcatel POP 4 10 LTE has been designed with students in mind. It is priced at Rs 10,999. Alcatel POP 4 10 LTE has been designed with students in mind. It is priced at Rs 10,999.

Alcatel has launched a new tablet with 4G support, the POP 4 10 LTE, in India. The tablet is priced at Rs 10,999 and will be made exclusively on Flipkart. The launch of the POP 4 10 LTE comes at a time when the demand for tablet devices are on the decline. Alcatel POP 4 10 LTE has been designed with students in mind.

Speaking of its specifications, Alcatel POP 4 10 LTE sports a 10.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. Additionally, it also comes with 5GB of cloud storage. Backed by a 5830mAh battery, the tablet runs Google’s Android operating system. The tablet comes with dual-speaker setup tuned by Waves Maxx Audio and also includes 4G LTE support.

The tablet has pre-installed easy learning app with NCERT books of all the grades available in English, Hindi, and Urdu, which are accessible with no internet connection. Connectivity options for the tablet, other than 4G LTE support, includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

“Premium design and high performance are two of the most sought-after features by a tablet user. This tablet is designed to cater to the requirements of our consumers featuring a wonderful 10.1 FHD display and providing an incredible 4G LTE network with Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core processor. I am sure the Indian consumer will love our latest offerings”, said Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India.

