Alcatel Pixi 4 (6) with 6-inch display, 4G VoLTE support launched in India at Rs 9100

Alcatel Pixi 4 (6) is a mid-end smartphone, featuring a 6-inch display and quad-core processor. Alcatel Pixi 4 (6) is a mid-end smartphone, featuring a 6-inch display and quad-core processor.

Alcatel has launched the Pixi 4 (6) smartphone in India, featuring a large 6-inch display. Priced at Rs. 9,100, the phone will be made available offline through Advanced Computers.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 6-inch (720p) HD display. It is powered by a 1.0Ghz quad-core Snapdragon 210 processor, paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which can be further expanded up to 64GB via a microSD card slot.

Also read: Moto Z2 Play will be thinner, to feature smaller battery: Report

On the camera front, there’s an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera with autofocus, HDR, panorama and time-lapse mode. A 5-megapixel shooter can be found on the front for selfies and video camera. The phone is backed up by a 2580mAh battery which should last a day on a single charge. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone back, and USB 2.0.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy C10 to feature Snapdragon 660 processor, dual rear cameras: Report

“Alcatel is committed to bring best technology and user experience at affordable prices to India. Looking at affordability of data packages and availability of video content on demand, we expect growth in 6” 4G VoLTE segment. The new PIXI 4 6” will continue the legacy of improvised polaroid software, better movie experience and faster browsing . To serve the market better we have recently joined hands with Advanced Computers as our offline distribution partners. The partnership will ensure us to reach more customer base in the market. We will strive to provide better user experience for our customers,” said Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India, in a statement.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd