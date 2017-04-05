Alcatel Flash with four cameras unveiled: Here’s all you need to know

Alcatel Flash is powered by a deca-core Helio X20 MT6797 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). Alcatel Flash is powered by a deca-core Helio X20 MT6797 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card).

Alcatel’s new smartphone called Flash has four cameras – two on the rear and two on the front. Dual camera set-up on both front and rear is first in any smartphone, which is also the highlight of the device. It sports 13MP+13MP rear camera set-up with dual 6P lens, dual f/2.0 aperture, dual tone flash and close loop with phase detection auto focus (PDAF). There’s 8MP+5MP camera set-up on the front and all other features remain the same as the rear camera.

Super fine mode for rear camera reproduces detailed pictures using both RGB and monochrome lenses. Users can choose to blur the whole picture, foreground, change blur points or choose different blur levels with super selfie mode for front camera. Other features for camera in Alcatel Flash include manual focus mode and panorama mode. It supports 4Kx2K video recording at 30fps, along with 1080p recording at 60fps.

Alcatel Flash has a symmetrical design, brushed metal texture on back cover and diamond cut bezels. It features a 5.5-inch FHD IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The screen is protected by Dragontrail gGass and fingerprint-resistant Oleophobic coating.

Alcatel Flash is powered by a deca-core Helio X20 MT6797 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). The fingerprint scanner is at the back. The smartphone runs Android Marshmallow. Alcatel Flash is backed by a non-removable 3,100mAh battery claimed to offer talk time of up to 20 hours on 3G and standby time of 466 hours on 4G.

Sensors on the Alcatel Flash include fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer (G sensor), Proximity sensor, Light sensor, E-Compass, Gyro and Hall Switch. It supports GPRS/EDGE, Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n, Wifi direct, Wifi display, FM Radio, Bluetooth 4.1, USB OTG, Type-C port, GPS with A-GPS/Glonass/Beidou and AGPS.

The dual SIM smartphone supports nano SIM cards and will be available in Titanium Grey colour option. The measurements of Alcatel Flash are 152.6×75.4×8.7 mm. It weighs 155 grams. There’s now word on pricing or availability of Alcatel Flash.

