Alcatel Flash 2 with 13MP camera launched on Flipkart for Rs 9,299

Alcatel Flash has launched its second smartphone in the Flash series, Flash 2 with camera as its USP. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 9,299.

The Alcatel Flash features a 5-inch display with a HD resolution and runs Android 5.1 Lollipop. The handset is powered by a 1.3GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

It comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with CMOS image sensor and f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera also comes with phase detection Autofocus with a focussing time of 0.3 seconds. The primary camera is capable of 80degree wide angle pictures with dual colour LED Flash for better colour saturation.

“Mobile photography is not just an action, but is now a lifestyle. We understand this from the very beginning when we created the Flash series,” said Alberg Wong, General Manager, Alcatel Flash.

There is a 5-megapixel camera up front with f/2.2 aperture. The front camera also has autofocus and gets front LED flash. The front camera can capture 84 degree wide angle selfies.

“Alcatel Flash says it has focused all its efforts on offering better photography experience. By sticking with a HD display where the pixels cannot be distinguished by a naked eye, we have rather focused on offering phase detection autofocus,” said Yogi Babria, E-commerce Director, Alcatel Flash to IndiaExpress.com. He later added that Alcatel Flash is evaluating options of manufacturing its devices in India but has not set out any concrete plans on that front.

The Alcatel Flash 2 is 8.99 mm thick and weighs 143 grams. There is also a dedicated camera key. The smartphone features a textured rear in grey colour and is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

