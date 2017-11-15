Alcatel A5 LED, A7 launched in India; will be Amazon exclusive

Alcatel recently launched the smartphones A5 LED and A7. Both phones have been exclusively available on Amazon from November 10. Alcatel recently launched the smartphones A5 LED and A7. Both phones have been exclusively available on Amazon from November 10.

Alcatel A5 LED and A7 smartphones have been launched in India. Both the devices are Amazon exclusive an will be available starting November 10. Alcatel A7 can be bought in Metal Black colour variant at Rs 13,999, while the A5 comes in Gray colour option at Rs 12,999. Alcatel is giving a Lightup+ Mod and Power+ Mod free as part of launch offer.

Alcatel A5 LED features a 5.2-inches display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and is powered by 1.3 GHz Octa-core processor along with Mali-T720MP3 GPU. There’s an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus and dual tone flash. The front shooter is 5MP with LED flash.

Alcatel A5 LED offers two storage options – 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage or 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM. Both the variants are expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card slot. The A5 LED edition offers light-up notifications and music light shows through the Lightup+ Mod. The Power+ Mod gives an additional 3,100 mAh of battery boost.

Alcatel A7 gets a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. Under the hood, there’s Mediatek MT6750T chipset with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery. The A7 offers a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus and dual tone flash. There’s an 8MP front camera with LED flash.

“Alcatel A series phones are meant for passionate, curious teens and young adults who always want to stand out from the crowd and love to explore new & unique experiences,” Christain Gatti, VP, TCL Communications Technology Holding Limited said in a press statement.

