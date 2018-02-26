MWC 2018: Alcatel launches 5, 3, 1 smartphones, 1T tablets and Linkzone hotspots

These are some of the latest gadgets introduced by Alcatel. These are some of the latest gadgets introduced by Alcatel.

Alcatel has launched a slew of products at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona including Alcatel 5, 3 and 1 Series smartphones with 18:9 display, two new tablets and its LTE mobile broadband hotspots. The company also announced its first smartphone powered by Android Oreo (Go Edition) – the Alcatel 1X. Alcatel’s new smartphones come packed with features like Face Key, a facial recognition technology and enhanced camera options.

Alcatel 5 series

Alcatel 5 sports a 5.7-inch FullView bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It gets a brushed metallic unibody design. The phone features a dual front camera setup with 120-degree super wide-angle with LED flash. The intelligent camera automatically switches from portrait mode to super wide-angle mode when it detects more than two faces in the shot.

Alcatel 5 gives users access to photo-editing features like Social Mode and Social Square, which can lets users open a captured photos in one half of the screen and the camera viewfinder in the other half. Other features include Instant collage and Photobooth.

Alcatel 5 comes with support for Face Key, which is a facial recognition feature. It enables unlocking the smartphone by recognising a user’s face. The fingerprint sensor is located on the back. It can also be used as a shutter key when taking selfies. The fingerprint sensor can be customised to launch a different app or service, using individual fingers. Alcatel 5 is available in select markets in Metallic Black and Metallic Gold colour options for Eur 229,99 (or approx Rs 18, 295).

Alcatel 3 series

Alcatel 3 series comes with a 5.5-inch IPS HD+ FullView 18:9 display, sporting a 2.5D contoured edge glass body design with curved backs. It gets SmartCam, Face Key as well as a fingerprint sensor. Alcatel 3 will be available in the glossy finish at Euros 149,99 (or approx Rs 11,898) starting March in three colour options – Spectrum Black, Blue and Gold.

Meanwhile, Alcatel 3X gets a larger 5.7-inch IPS HD+ display, a super wide-angle dual rear cameras at Eur 179,99 (or approx Rs 14,302). It will be up for sale from April in Metallic Black, Blue and Gold colour options. Alcatel 3V, on the other hand, gets a 6-inch 2K display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It has got a dual rear camera setup that supports real-time bokeh. Priced at Eur 189,99 (or approx Rs 15,093), the phone will be available in three coloor variants – Spectrum Black, Blue and Gold.

Alcatel 1X Android Oreo (Go Edition)

Alcatel has also joined other smartphone vendors by rolling out the Alcatel 1X, based on Android Oreo Go Edition. This version of Android Oreo will cater to smartphones having 1GB RAM or less, which will be able to run customised versions of Android apps.

Through Android Oreo Go Edition, Alcatel 1X will offer Google Go, Google Maps Go and YouTube Go among other services modified for entry-level smartphones. The Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone sports a 5.3-inch 18:9 display with a single 13MP rear-facing camera. The 1X features 1GB RAM.

Alcatel 1T 10 and 1T 7

Alcatel 1T 10 features a 10.1-inch IPS display and weighs 415 gm. It packs a 4,000mAh battery, said to offer eight hours of usage on one charge. It ships with 16GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Users can also go for an optional dedicated Bluetooth keyboard and textured cover to protect the device from scratches, drops, and dust.

Alcatel 1T 7 Wi-Fi tablet weighs 245 gm and is 9.15mm thin. The battery is a 2580mAh one, said to provide up to 430 hours of standby time and seven hours of usage. Alcatel 1T 10 and Alcatel 1T 7 tablets are priced starting at Euros 99,99 and Euros 69,99 respectively. The devices will be available later in Q2 across Europe, Latin America and Asia. Both tablets come in two colour options – Premium Black and Bluish Black.

Alcatel 1T 10 and Alcatel 1T 7 tablets feature Kids Mode, a dedicated mode that comes with pre-loaded customised kids content such as games, kid’s camera, and drawing app. This mode also comes with a built-in parental control interface. Alcatel 1T tablet series ship with Eye Care mode, designed to reduce blue light.

Alcatel Linkzone Cat12

Alcatel Linkzone Cat12 is the company’s 4G LTE-enabled mobile Wi-Fi device that supports maximum download speeds of up to 600Mbps and upload speeds of up to 100Mbps. It uses a 3-channel carrier aggregation. The hotspot has a 4,300mAh battery, said to deliver 15 straight hours of usage and up to 300 hours standby time. The Linkzone Cat12 also comes with a built-in power bank function.

Alcatel Linkzone Cat17

Alcatel is also offering the Linkzone Cat17 portable Wi-FI hotspot. Built to achieve a maximum 4G LTE download speed of 300Mbps and upload speed of up to 100Mbps, it runs on 2×2 MIMO technology. Powered by a 2150mAh Li-ion battery, the Linkzone Cat17 provides up to 8 hours of battery use, with a standby time of 200 hours.

The Alcatel Linkzone Cat12 and Linkzone Cat17 will be available in select regions around the world starting later this year at Eur 179 (or Rs 14,373 approx) and Eur 99 (or approx Rs 7,985), respectively.

