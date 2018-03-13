Alcatel 1x with Android Oreo (Go edition) announced in India, price to be revealed later

Alcatel 1X runs Android Oreo (Go Edition), a light-weight version of Android Oreo that caters to smartphones having 1GB RAM or less. Alcatel 1X runs Android Oreo (Go Edition), a light-weight version of Android Oreo that caters to smartphones having 1GB RAM or less.

Alcatel 1x, company’s first smartphone running Android Oreo (Go edition) has been announced in India. The company says it will reveal the India price for Alcatel 1X at the time of launch. Android Oreo Go Edition is a light-weight version of Android Oreo that caters to smartphones having 1GB RAM or less. Alcatel 1 series phones made a debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February alongside the company’s 5 and 3 series smartphones.

Alcatel 1x comes with a 18:9 aspect ratio display, 13MP rear camera among other features. It ships with customised versions of Android apps such as Google Go, Google Maps Go and YouTube Go among other services which have been modified for entry-level smartphones. The apps bring performance optimisations with less demand on storage. The phone will also feature the Google Assistant for Android (Go edition).

Alcatel 1x gets a 5.34-inch IPS display with a resolution of 480×960 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:9, meaning edge-to-edge screen. The 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone is powered by an Octa-core MediTek MT6739 processor with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage via a microSD card slot. It features a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front shooter combined with Auto Focus and flash. Alcatel 1x is backed by a 2,460mAh battery.

“For nearly 20 years Alcatel has been a leader at delivering high quality, premium mobile technology experiences that are accessible to consumers around the world, with this launch we will enable many consumers to upgrade to a 4G Smartphone” said Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India in a press statement.

