Airtel’s ‘Postpaid Promise’ will let users carry over data to next month, here’s how it will work

Airtel, India’s largest telecom provider, has announced Project Next to transform customer experience across all of its services and touch points. The telco plans to invest up to Rs 2000 crores over the next three years under Project Next. “This is our first step to become a digital service provider”, said Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel.

Under the Project Next, Airtel is taking a number of new initiatives. For instance, the network provider is working on the next-generation Airtel stores. As part of the plan, Airtel is redesigning over 2500 Airtel stores across India.

Airtel has also launched an updated version of MyAirtel app in an attempt to improve the customer service. The easy-to-use app will let users keep a tab on the latest plans and other information in real time. Additionally, Airtel has come up with something called ‘Postpaid Promise’ that providers users the data roll over promise.

So essentially, Airtel postpaid customers need not to worry about losing unused data at the end of the month. Starting August 1, all Airtel postpaid customers will be able to carry forward their unused monthly data quota to the next billing cycle. So every Airtel postpaid customer can accumulate up to 200 GB data.

The telco has also announced ‘Airtel Secure’ that should be seen as a new protective shield for your smartphone. For instance, if a user’s is accidentally damaged, Airtel will arrange for a pick-up of the device, get it repaired from an authorised service centre and deliver it back to the customer. Airtel Secure also comes with Norton Mobile Security Suite, which includes anti-malware protection, and an App Advisor.

Next up is a family promise program that can be customised for the entire family by adding multiple postpaid connections to the account using MyAirtel app. The company claims a new family promise program will let you save 20 per cent.

