Airtel unveils cashback offer on Samsung Galaxy J-series: Here are details

Airtel and Samsung have partnered to offer cashback on Samsung Galaxy J-series smartphones. Airtel users who buy Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017), J5 Prime, J7 Prime, and J7 Pro will get Rs 1,500 cashback. To be eligible for the cashback offer, users will have to do a monthly recharge of Rs 199, consecutively for 24 months.

Airtel’s Rs 199 plan offers 1GB data per day and unlimited calling. Airtel users will get Rs 300 as cashback at the end of 12 months, while the rest Rs 1,200 will be given on completion of 24 months. The offer is available across India starting January 7.

Under this offer, Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017)’s effective price comes down to Rs 5,490. It was launched at Rs 6,990. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime will be available at an effective price of Rs 10,490 and Rs 12,400 respectively. The smartphones sell at Rs 11,990 and Rs 13,900 respectively. Finally, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro effective price will be Rs 18,400 when bought with cashback offer. Users will have to pay Rs 19,900 to buy this phone.

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) is an entry-level 4G smartphone, which was unveiled in India in October 2017. It packs company’s Made for India features like Smart Manager and Ultra Data Saving Mode. The phone gets a 4.7-inch qHD Super AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) is powered by 1.3GHz Quad-core Exynos processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The phone comes with an expandable storage support of up to 128GB via a microSD card. It sports a 5MP auto-focus rear camera with flash. There’s a 2MP front camera for selfies. Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) is backed by a 2,000mAh removable battery.

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy J7 Prime

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime features a 5.5-inch TFT full HD display. It is powered by an Octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable to 256GB via microSD. The rear camera is 13MP with f/1.9 aperture and there’s an 8MP camera on the front. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime is a dual SIM and it supports 4G VoLTE. The smartphone gets a fingerprint sensor as well.

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime comes has a smaller 5-inch HD TFT display. There’s a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. The phone is powered by a Quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. It features 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. This is also a dual-SIM smartphone with support 4G connectivity. It is backed by a 2400 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime sport a metal unibody design with 2.5D curved glass on the front. Both the phones run Android Marshmallow OS. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime ship with features like Ultra Data Saver Mode, S Power Planning for saving and conserving battery, as well as S Secure mode for extra security and privacy.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro comes with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED Full HD display. It is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos processor, paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, it sports a 13MP rear camera with f1.7 aperture and LED flash. The front camera is 13MP with f1.9 aperture with LED flash. The smartphone is backed by a 3600mAh battery. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, microUSB, Bluetooth, and GPS with A-GPS. The Galaxy J7 Pro also supports Samsung Pay Mini.

