Airtel offers 100% cashback on recharge of Rs 349: Here are the details

Airtel is offering 100 per cent cash back to people who buy its Rs 349 recharge voucher. This is an app-only offer for limited period, though the company has not specified a deadline. Airtel prepaid users can head to MyAirtel app avail it. Airtel’s latest offer comes barely days after Reliance Jio announced 100 per cent cash back on its Rs 399 plan.

Airtel’s Rs 349 plan gives users 1GB data per day for 28 days. Unlimited local and STD calls are bundled in the plan as well. Under this plan, Airtel users will get a total of 1,000 minutes of voice calls per week, with a limit of 250 minutes per day. Post exhaustion, they’ll be charged at 10 paisa per minute to Airtel numbers and 30 paisa per minute for calls made to other networks.

Airtel users will get 100 per cent cash back over seven months, in form of Rs 50 vouchers each month. The cash back will be credited to their Airtel Payments Bank account. People will get Rs 50 as soon as they recharge with Rs 349 for the first time and the rest of the amount over the next six months. Currently, Airtel is running a banner ad for the offer in MyAirtel app and users can click on it to avail it.

Coming to Reliance Jio’s 100 per cent cash back offer, the company unveiled a special festive offer ahead of Diwali which gives users 100 per cent cashback on recharge of Rs 399. The cashback amount will be given in the form of eight vouchers, each worth Rs 50. The offer was only available from October 12 to 18. For users who purchased the offer, remember that the vouchers can be redeemed only after November 15 and that too on plans priced Rs 309 and above

