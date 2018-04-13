Airtel offering 30GB free data on upgrading to 4G smartphone: Here’s how to get

Airtel is offering 30GB free data to users who upgrade to a 4G smartphone, under the company’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ programme. Airtel is offering 30GB free data to users who upgrade to a 4G smartphone, under the company’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ programme.

Airtel is offering 30GB free data to users who upgrade to a 4G smartphone, under the company’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ programme. To be eligible for the 30GB data, Airtel customers on 2G/3G mobile will have to upgrade to 4G smartphone while remaining on the company’s network. Airtel is giving 1GB free data everyday for 30 days to its prepaid customers. Do note that the free 1GB data will be over and above any pack users recharge with. Airtel postpaid customers will get 30GB additional free data with rollover facility in their first bill cycle.

Airtel customers can check eligibility and claim the free data benefits by calling 51111, which is a the toll-free number. This can be done on My Airtel App as well. The 30 GB free data will be provided to users within 24 hours of making the claim. Under its ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative, Airtel has partnered with several handset manufacturers including Samsung, Intex, Karbonn, Lava, Celkon, Motorola, Lenovo, Nokia, etc to offer users cashback offers, special bundled plans and more.

“While 4G smartphones are fast becoming the norm, for millions of customers with feature phones/3G devices the upgrade to a 4G smartphone is a big decision and a long term investment. This is one of the largest customer rewarding programs and with this initiative our customers shall get an opportunity to experience the online world at 4G speeds and fully unlock the potential of their smartphones. We believe this will help millions of our customers to fulfil their aspiration of owning a 4G smartphone by making the transition more rewarding,” Vani Venkatesh, CMO, Bharti Airtel said in a press statement.

