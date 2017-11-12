Airtel myPlan Infinity vs Vodafone Red: Popular postpaid plans compared Airtel myPlan Infinity vs Vodafone Red: Popular postpaid plans compared

There’s no end to the sight in war between Airtel and Vodafone. Both telecom operators have recently come up with their respective postpaid plans with unlimited calls and other benefits. Airtel has its myPlan Infinity postpaid plans, whereas Vodafone counters the its arch rival with the Red postpaid plans. Airtel’s MyPlan Infinity plans start at Rs 399 and go up to Rs 2999, whereas Vodafone’s Red postpaid plans start at Rs 499 and the top plan will cost Rs 2999. Both offer similar benefits, but which one to opt for? Let’s compare.

Airtel myPlan Infinity popular postpaid plans

Airtel myPlan Infinity postpaid plans – Rs 399

The entry-level plan starts at Rs 399 that gives unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls, 10GB data, but the ongoing roaming calls will be charged at Rs 80 paise per minute and Rs 1.15 per minute for STD calls. A free subscription of Wynk music is included with the postpaid plan.

Airtel myPlan Infinity postpaid plans – Rs 499

Airtel postpaid subscribers will get unlimited local and STD and incoming roaming calls. Users will get 20GB 4G/3G data at Rs 499 with the Infinity postpaid plan. Airtel also provides secure handset protection for smartphones against physical damage and malware protection. The Rs 499 plan includes 100 SMS per day and a free subscription to Wynk music and Airtel TV. All postpaid customers also get the ‘data roll over ‘ feature, which allows them to carry forward the unused data to the next billing cycle. A user can carry forward up to 200GB data.

Airtel myPlan Infinity plans – Rs 649

The Rs 649 plan promises unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls. Users will get 30GB 4G/3G data, 100 SMS per day, and a free subscription to Wynk music and Airtel TV. Like the Rs 499 plan, the telco is committed to provide device secure protection service.

Airtel myPlan Infinity postpaid plans – Rs 749

This postpaid plan gives users a total of 40GB 4G/3G data per month, 100 SMS per day, and a free subscription to Wynk music and Airtel TV. The Rs 749 plan does include device protection plan. Plus, users also get unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls.

Airtel myPlan Infinity postpaid plans – Rs 999

Airtel is promising unlimited local, STD , and incoming roaming calls. The plan includes a total of 50GB 4G/3G data per month, 100 SMS per day, and a free subscription to Wynk music and Airtel TV. Also, the postpaid plan comes with device protection service.

Vodafone ‘Red’ postpaid popular plans

Vodafone Red Traveler plans

Vodafone has divided the Red postpaid plans into three types- Red Traveler, Red International, and Red Signature. The Red Traveler plans, for instance, offer unlimited calling including local, STD calls, and national roaming, along with 100 SMS for the entire month. These plans also offer a subscription to a number of apps such as Vodafone Play and Magzter. Vodafone’s Red Shield initiative is equivalent to Airtel’s Secure data protection.

The Rs 499 plan gives 20GB data, the Rs 699 plan offers 35GB data, and the Rs 999 plan gets you 50GB data. Under the Rs 999 plan, a 12 month subscription of Netflix is also included. Like Airtel, Vodafone has added a data roll over scheme, which essentially allows subscribers to carry forward unused data.

Vodafone Red International plans

Under its Red International offer, three plans of Rs 1299, Rs 1699, and Rs 1999 have been included. The Rs 1299 monthly plan offers 75GB data, 100 SMS per month, and free 100 ISD minutes. The Rs 1699 plan, on the other hand, offers 100GB data, 100 SMS per month, and free 100 ISD minutes. The Rs 1999 plan offers 125GB data, 100 SMS per month, and free 200 minutes ISD minutes. All Vodafone RED International plans include a free subscription to Netflix. The free ISD minutes are valid for the US, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Vodafone RED Signature plans

There’s only one plan under Vodafone RED Signature at the moment. The Rs 2999 plan gives the postpaid user 200GB data, 200 SMS per month, and free 200 ISD minutes.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd