Airtel, Karbonn launch 4G smartphone at Rs 1399, will rival Reliance JioPhone

Airtel has partnered with Karbonn Mobiles to unveil Karbonn A40 Indian 4G smartphone in India at an’effective’ price of Rs 1,399. The Airtel Karbonn 4G smartphone will be a rival to the JioPhone, which is a feauture phone if one goes by the price. Airtel, in a press statement revealed that it plans to collaborate with more mobile handset manufacturers as part of its ‘Mera Pehla 4G Smartphone’ initiative, to bring in new affordable 4G Android devices to the market.

Under this partnership, Karbonn A40 Indian smartphone will be available at an effective price of Rs 1,399 as opposed to Rs 3,499. Additionally, it comes bundled with a monthly pack of Rs 169 from Airtel. The company has will offer unlimited voice calls and 0.5GB data for users at Rs 169, which is similar to Jio’s plans for the feature phone.

Users will have to pay Rs 2,899 upfront to buy the Karbonn A40 Indian and make 36 continuous monthly recharges of Rs 169 each. Post this, people will get a cash refund of Rs 500 after 18 months and another Rs 1000 after 36 months. The total cash benefits add up to Rs 1500.

People who decide to opt out of the Rs 169 bundled plan, will have to make Airtel recharges worth Rs 3000 within the first 18 months to claim the first refund installment of Rs 500. Another Rs 1000 will be refunded when people recharge worth Rs 3000 over the next 18 months.

Karbonn A40 Indian is a 4G smartphone that supports dual SIM slot. The smartphone is Google Certified, and gives users an access to all apps on Google Play Store. As for specifications, the A40 Indian gets a 4 -inch touch screen and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat. It comes pre-loaded with Airtel’s suite of apps like MyAirtel, Airtel TV, and Wynk Music.

Karbonn A40 Indian is powered by a 1.3 Ghz processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM. The memory is further expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. It is backed by a 1,400 mAh battery. It features dual 2MP rear camera and there’s a 0.3MP front shooter. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

“As the market leader and pioneer of 4G services in India, Airtel’s aspiration is to digitally empower every Indian with high speed data access. We are delighted to partner with Karbonn to remove barriers to smartphone adoption and enable millions of Indians to leapfrog to a full touchscreen smartphone experience. We plan to partner with multiple manufacturers to bring affordable smartphone options to the market and build an ‘open ecosystem’ of low cost devices. This is yet another step in our ongoing journey to deeply understand customers and bring innovation that delights them,” Raj Pudipeddi, Director – Consumer Business & CMO, Bharti Airtel said.

