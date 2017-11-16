Airtel, Karbonn A1 Indian, A41 Power 4G mobiles launched: Price, specifications and more

Karbonn A1 Indian will be available at a down payment of Rs 3299, while the company is charging Rs 3349 for A41 Power. Karbonn A1 Indian will be available at a down payment of Rs 3299, while the company is charging Rs 3349 for A41 Power.

Airtel and Karbonn have launched A1 Indian and A41 Power 4G smartphones Airtel’s the ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative. Karbonn A41 Indian and A41 Power are priced effectively at Rs 1799 and Rs 1,849 respectively. Both the devices will be available on Amazon India starting next week.

Karbonn A1 Indian will be available at a down payment of Rs 3299, while the company is charging Rs 3349 for A41 Power. people will get Rs 1,500 cashback over a period of 36 months. To become eligible for cashback, users will have to make 36 continuous monthly recharges of Rs 169 pack from Airtel. While Rs 500 will be refunded after 18 months, another Rs 1000 will be credited to user’s Airtel account after completion of 36 months or three years.

People who wish to opt for any plans other than Rs 169 will have to get recharges done worth Rs 3000 within the first 18 months to claim the first refund installment of Rs 500, and another Rs 3000 over the next 18 months to claim the second refund installment of Rs 1000. There is no need to return the device to Airtel or Karbonn to claim the cash benefit.

Karbonn A1 Indian gets a 4-inch WVGA capacitive touchscreen, while A41 Power has a 4-inch full touchscreen. Both the smartphones runs Android 7.0 Nougat and users can download apps including YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp from the Play Store. Additionally, the A41 India and A41 Power comes pre-loaded with MyAirtel app, Airtel TV and Wynk Music.

“We are delighted to partner with Airtel. The immense response that we got for us our offer with Airtel helped us add 70% new feature phone users to our existing portfolio. We feel that this partnership will be even more fruitful as it brings more competitively priced 4G smartphones to the market, especially with Amazon India on board,” Pardeep Jain, MD, Karbonn Mobiles said.

Karbonn A41 Indian features a 3.2MP rear camera while there’s a 2MP front shooter. Karboon A41 Power, on the other hand, is comes with a 2MP rear camera and a 0.3MP selfie camera.

Both Karbonn A1 Indian and A41 Power pack 1.1GHz Quad-core processor along with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM, expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card slot. The dual SIM smartphones are 4G VOLTE-enabled. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS. Battery on A41 Indian is 1,500mAh while A41 Power is backed by a 2,300mAh battery.

