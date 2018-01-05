Airtel, itel to offer Rs 1,500 cashback on itel A40, A41 smartphones

Itel A40 and itel A41 come bundled with a monthly recharge pack of Rs 169 from Airtel. Itel A40 and itel A41 come bundled with a monthly recharge pack of Rs 169 from Airtel.

Airtel has partnered with itel to offer Rs 1,500 cashback benefit on itel A40 and itel A41 smartphones. Itel A40 and A41 are 4G-enabled budget devices priced at Rs 4,599 and Rs 4,699 respectively. Under Airtel’s cashback offer, the smartphones will be available at an effective price of Rs 3,099 and Rs 3,199 respectively.

Airtel users need to make a down payment of Rs 4,599 to buy itel A40 and Rs 4,699 to purchase the itel A41. A cashback benefit of Rs 1,500 will be credit to user’s Airtel Payments Bank account, over a period of 36 months. To be eligible for cashback, Airtel users will have to do recharge worth Rs 6,000 over 36 months (worth Rs 3,000 in first 18 months and another Rs 3,000 over the next 18 months). Airtel will give Rs 500 cashback at the end of 18 months, while Rs 1,000 will be provided after completion of 36 months.

Itel A40 and itel A41 come bundled with a monthly recharge pack of Rs 169 from Airtel, that gives Airtel partnered new 4G handset users 1.4GB 3G data along with free local and STD calls for 28 days. Other handset users get the same benefits for 14 days. Data offering is restricted to 500MB per day.

Both itel A40 and A41 get a 5-inch FWVGA display with a resolution of 480×854 pixels. The dual SIM 4G-enabled smartphones feature 5MP AF rear camera with flash and a 2MP front shooter with flash. Itel A40 and itel A41 are powered by 1.3GHz Quad-core processor with Mali-400 MP2 GPU. The devices ship with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM (expandable up to 32GB via a microSD slot). The battery on both is phones is a 2,400mAh one.

Itel A40 runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and it measures 146×73.6×9.3 mm. It can be bought in Black, Rose Gold and Dark Blue colour variants. Itel A41 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Dimensions of the A41 are 146×73.6×9.3 mm, and it will be available in Calx, Champagne and Rose Gold colour options. Both the smartphone sport textured back cover finish. itel smartphones come with 100 days replacement warranty.

“We are delighted to partner itel as we expand our range of affordable 4G smartphones with an aim to enable every Indian to own a 4G smartphone and be a part of the digital revolution. Airtel now has the largest partner ecosystem of device manufacturers and we thank our partners for sharing our vision of smartphone for every Indian,” Ajai Puri, COO – Bharti Airtel said.

“We strongly believe in providing great value with our products, and partnering with Airtel to boost the proposition of the feature-rich and 4G enabled itel A40 and A41 is another step towards this direction. The partnership will provide customers with access to great applications and services like never before and at very attractive price points. We are confident that the partnership will drive 4G adoption across the country and bring the best value to both itel and Airtel customers,” Marco Ma, MD, Transsion India said.

