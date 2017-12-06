Airtel, Intex launch Aqua Lions N1, Aqua A4, and Aqua S3 4G affordable smartphones

Intex Aqua Lions N1, Aqua A4, and Aqua S3 smartphones run Android 7.0 Nougat. Intex Aqua Lions N1, Aqua A4, and Aqua S3 smartphones run Android 7.0 Nougat.

Airtel has partnered with Intex to launch three new 4G-enabled affordable smartphones. Intex Aqua Lions N1, Aqua A4, and Aqua S3 have been announced under Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative. The devices are available at an effective price of Rs 1,649, Rs 1,999, and Rs 4,379 respectively.

People will have to pay Rs 3,149 to purchase Intex Aqua Lions N1, and they’ll get Rs 1,500 cashback over a period of three years, bringing down the price of the phone to Rs 1,649. Similarly, users will have to pay Rs 3,499 and Rs 5,879 to buy Intex Aqua A4 and Intex Aqua S3 respectively. The company will give Rs 1,500 cashback over a period of 36 months.

To become eligible for cashback, users will have to recharge with Airtel’s Rs 169 monthly pack, consecutively for 36 months. People willget a refund of Rs 500 after 18 months, and another Rs 1000 after completion of 36 months.

Those who do not wish to opt for the Rs 169 plan, will have to make recharges worth Rs 3,000 within the first 18 months (to claim the first refund installment of Rs 500) and another Rs 3,000 over the next 18 months to claim the second refund installment of Rs 1000.

Intex Aqua Lions N1 is a dual SIM 4G smartphone, powered by a MediaTek chipset. It features a 4-inch full touch WVGA screen. There’s a 2MP primary camera and a VGA front shooter. The Aqua Lions N1 has 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. It is backed by a 1,400mAh battery.

Intex Aqua A4 is powered by 1.3 GHz Quad-core processor, coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage (expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card slot). It has a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front shooter. The dual SIM 4G smartphone packs a 1750 mAh battery, and the it sports a 4-inch full touch WVGA screen.

Intex Aqua S3 gets a 5-inch HD IPS display. It is powered by 1.3GHz Quad- processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, which is expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card slot. It has a 2450 mAh battery. The rear camera is 8MP, while theere’s a 5MP front shooter with flash.

Intex Aqua Lions N1, Aqua A4, and Aqua S3 smartphones run Android 7.0 Nougat. Users can access all apps on Google Play Store, including YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp on the devices. The smartphones come pre-loaded with MyAirtel App, Airtel TV and Wynk Music.

“We are really pleased to see the continued positive response to our ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative from customers as well as smartphone manufacturers. We are delighted to have Intex on board as a partner and their brand familiarity plus distribution reach will add to our affordable smartphone proposition and offer more choice to our customers. We look forward to working with them towards empowering every Indian with a 4G smartphone,” Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said.

“For Intex, consumers come first and we look at the benefits they get from our partnerships and offerings. We are delighted to launch the all new Aqua LIONS N1 exclusively under the ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative to drive the adoption of 4G smartphones. The strategic tie-up with Airtel will help Intex offer very affordable smartphones that will accelerate the shift of feature phone users to smartphone without pinching the pocket,” Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies, said.

