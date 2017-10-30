Reliance Jio effect: Airtel partners with Celkon to launch ‘Smart 4G’ smartphone at Rs 1349

Airtel has launched a new affordable 4G smartphone in partnership with the domestic company Celkon. Airtel has launched a new affordable 4G smartphone in partnership with the domestic company Celkon.

Airtel has launched a new affordable 4G smartphone in partnership with the domestic company Celkon. Under the partnership, the ‘Smart 4G’ will be sold at an effective price of Rs 1349. Earlier this month, Airtel and Karbonn launched the A40 Indian 4G smartphone at an ‘effective’ price of Rs 1399. The move is aimed to take on the JioPhone, which is effectively priced at Rs 0.

Under the new offers, users need to make a down payment of Rs 2849 for the phone and make 36 continuous monthly recharges of Rs 169. Alternatively, they can purchase recharges worth Rs 3000 in the first 18 months and another Rs 3000 over the next 18 months that heavily subsidise the cost of the phone. Users will get a cash refund of Rs 500 after 18 months and another Rs 1000 after 36 months, taking the total cash benefit to Rs 1500.

Celkon Smart 4G, which has a current market price of Rs 3500, sports a 4-inch display, quad-core processor, and a 1500mAh battery. The 4G LTE phone features 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, expandable storage, and dual-SIM support. It also comes with a 3.2MP rear camera and 2MP front camera. The phone has built-in a number of apps from Airtel, including My Airtel App, Airtel TV, Wynk Music, among others. The phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

“We are pleased to partner with Celkon in our endeavour to bring affordable smartphone options to the market and build an ‘open ecosystem’ of low cost devices. Celkon has strong brand affinity and deep distribution in southern Indian markets, and our partnership will enable us to serve a large set of customers with this affordable smartphone proposition,” said Raj Pudipeddi, Director – Consumer Business & CMO, Bharti Airtel.

