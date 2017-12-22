Airtel, Celkon launch Star 4G+ phone at effective price of Rs 1,249

Airtel and Celkon have partnered to launch the Celkon Star 4G+ smartphone, which will be available under Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative. Airtel and Celkon have partnered to launch the Celkon Star 4G+ smartphone, which will be available under Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative.

Airtel and Celkon have partnered to launch the Celkon Star 4G+ smartphone, which will be available under Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative. Celkon Star 4G+ is a 4G-enabled entry-level feature phone, priced effectively at Rs 1,249. However, people will have to pay Rs 2,749 as down payment to purchase the phone. Users will get Rs 1,500 in form of cashback over a period of three years or 36 months. The phone can also be purchased without offers at Rs 2,999.

Celkon Star 4G+ users need to make a monthly Airtel recharge of Rs 169 for 36 consecutive months to become eligible for cashback. People will receive Rs 500 after 18 months, followed by a Rs 1,000 refund at the end of 36 months. The combined refund of Rs 1,500 gives the Star 4G+ an effective price of Rs 1,249.

Celkon Star 4G+ gets a 4-inch full touchscreen display, and it runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Powered by a 1.3GHz Quad-core processor, the Star 4G+ features 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage, expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card slot. It features a 3.2MP rear camera and a 2MP front shooter. The device is backed by a 1,800 mAh battery.

Celkon Star 4G+ comes pre-loaded with My Airtel App, Airtel TV and Wynk Music. This is a dual-SIM smartphone. Connectivity options on the Star 4G+ include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Micro-USB 2.0 port. It supports FM Radio and MPEG4 videos as well. Celkon Star 4G+ can be bought in Gold, Champagne, Dark Blue and Black colour variants.

“After receiving tremendous response to Smart 4G in collaboration with Bharti Airtel, we are happy to offer Celkon Star 4G+, which is bound to appeal to all segments, with value for money specifications and stylish looks. We look forward to another success story in association with Airtel, reaching out to the masses with the best phone offered at a competitive price.” said Y Guru, Chairman and Managing Director, Celkon, in a press statement.

