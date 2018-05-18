Airtel, Amazon to offer Rs 2600 cashback on budget 4G smartphones: Here’s how it will work

Airtel and Amazon India have partnered to offer budget 4G smartphones at an effective price of Rs 3,399. Airtel and Amazon India have partnered to offer budget 4G smartphones at an effective price of Rs 3,399.

Airtel and Amazon India have partnered to offer budget 4G smartphones at an effective price of Rs 3,399, though this comes only with cashback which is credited later on to the user’s account. Under the partnership, over 65 budget smartphones available on Amazon.in will be eligible for sale, both for first-time users as well as on an exchange basis. Shoppers can expect to get cashback worth Rs 2,600 on these phones. This offer will be available until May 27.

The Rs 2,600 cashback will be split in two major chunks. Airtel will offer Rs 2,000 cashback over 36 months, in two phases. Over the first 18 month duration, subscribers will need to make recharges worth Rs 3,500, after which Airtel will offer cashback worth Rs 500. The remaining Rs 1,500 would be credited back to Airtel subscribers after the next 18 month period, where additional recharges amounting to Rs 3,500 need to be made.

Airtel’s Rs 169 plan offers 1GB of 4G/3G data per day, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Users will need to get recharges done with Rs 169 for get the remaining Rs 600 as cashback.

Also, the remaining Rs 600 cashback will be credited as Amazon Pay money over 24 months, when Airtel subscribers make 24 consecutive recharges of Rs 169 through Amazon.in. In each month, users will receive cashback worth Rs 25. Under the partnership, shoppers will be able to choose among 4G handsets from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, LG, Lenovo and Moto among other brands. The list includes, Redmi 5, Moto G5s Plus, Samsung On5, Honor 7X, Redmi Y1, etc.

Airtel-Amazon India partnership is part of Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative. Under this, Airtel plans to make low-budget smartphones with 4G services available to customers with cashback offers and data benefits.

