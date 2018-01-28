Acer Chrome OS tablet spotted in the wild, likely to launch soon

Acer may launch the world’s first tablet running Google’s Chrome OS. Acer may launch the world’s first tablet running Google’s Chrome OS.

Acer is poised to launch the world’s first tablet running Google’s Chrome OS. The company hasn’t confirmed the existence of the device yet, many believe the tablet might get launch sooner than expected.

A Twitter user named Alister Payne got an early look at an Acer-branded Chrome OS tablet at the Bett education and technology show in London. The tweet has since been deleted, but ChromeUnboxed managed to capture the image. The tablet appears to have a screen between 8 and 10-inches. From the looks of it, the tablet has thick bezels on all four sides. One can also see a front-facing camera, and Acer’s logo is clearly visible on the bottom bezel. According to reports, the tablet works with a Staedtler stylus.

Rumoured specifications of the tablet are thin on the ground, but we do know that it will be running Chome OS out-of-the-box. Google’s lightweight Chrome OS currently powers a lot of Chromebooks at different price points. In fact, Google’s Pixelbook is the most expensive 2-in-1 Chromebook available that starts at $999 (or approx Rs 63,521) for the base model. Unfortunately, Chrome OS is limited to Chromebooks and it has yet to come to tablet devices.

Acer’s Chrome OS tablet will be aimed at the education market. According to Futuresource consulting, Google’s Chrome OS accounted for 58 per cent of the US primary and secondary schools. Chromebooks are quite popular in the US, thanks to their entry-level pricing. Chrome OS is simple to operate and straightforward — and that’s exactly what many students are looking for in a computer.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd