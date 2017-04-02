Five reasons why you shouldn’t upgrade to Samsung Galaxy S8

Here are five reasons why you may hold off upgrading to the new Galaxy S8. (Image credit: Reuters) Here are five reasons why you may hold off upgrading to the new Galaxy S8. (Image credit: Reuters)

Samsung Galaxy S8 has been unveiled, bringing to an end months of leaks and anticipation about the company’s first high-profile launch after the Note 7 disaster. Not surprisingly, both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ sport bezel-less displays, modern looking designs, a new intelligent digital assistant “Bixby”and the best possible hardware.

There’s no doubt that the Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is likely to be the best Android smartphone of the year. However, I still think that there aren’t many compelling reasons to switch to the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ just yet. Here are five reasons why you may hold off upgrading to the new phone.

Awkwardly positioned fingerprint scanner

I do appreciate Samsung’s vision for a bezel-less future, but the Galaxy S8 isn’t perfect. To me, the placement of the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S8 is the biggest design flaw. The fingerprint scanner has been moved to the rear, right next to the camera. Why? Because the display can’t recognize fingerprints anymore. Well, that means the fingerprint is practically useless to me until you pick the phone. Also, I can’t unlock the device anymore while it’s charging. More importantly, there’s always a chance of you end up smudging the Galaxy S8’s camera lens more often. To me, it all seems to be a major design flaw.

No major camera upgrades

I still rate the Galaxy S7 as one of the best camera smartphones in the market. And I expected the Galaxy S8 to be even better than its predecessor in the mobile photography department. Surprisingly, Samsung has fitted the same Galaxy S7 camera into the Galaxy S8. Technically speaking, you still get the 12-megapixel, f/1.7 aperture shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS) and 4K recording. What has really improved is some advancements to its image processing. This does not mean that the Galaxy S8 will be bad or something like like that. Surely, it would be really hard for the Galaxy S8 to deliver better zoom and depth of field, like the iPhone 7 Plus. The latter phone feature two cameras on the rear, each with 12MP sensors: one standard wide angle 12MP lens alongside a telephoto lens with an optical 2X zoom.

That fancy display!

On paper, at least, the Galaxy S8’s “Infinity” display sound really cool. But I don’t see the real benefit of having a higher aspect ratio (Samsung claims 18:5:9). For example, if you want to watch a video on YouTube on the Galaxy S8’s gorgeous screen then be ready to bear those black bars. That’s because the content that can watch on the YouTube is meant to be suited on a 16:9 display.

Note 7 debacle still haunts many, including me!

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are the first smartphones released since the Note 7 recall, and they’re the ones to go through the company’s eight-step testing and inspection procedure. Of course, Samsung would like you to forget about the Note 7. Still, as a user, I might want to wait for a few more months to make sure the Galaxy S8 is actually safe as Samsung claims it is.

So many great alternatives

If Samsung didn’t manage to win over with the bezel-less Galaxy S8, there is a wide range of alternatives out there that might suite your needs. The iPhone 7 Plus is one such example. Not actually a bezel-less smartphone, but a very capable phone at the end of the day. The Google Pixel XL sports what claims to be the most advanced camera smartphone in the market. And yes, I don’t think there there is a better smartphone than the Pixel XL to experience stock Android. And a device such as OnePlus 3T is equally good – at half the cost of the Galaxy S8. If you already have a Galaxy S7 edge, I don’t see a reason to switch to the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ unless you really belong to the fanboy club.

