18-year-old Odisha girl killed as Nokia phone explodes

An 18-year-old girl reportedly died in Odisha in India after her mobile phone exploded while she was talking to a relative with the device plugged in for charging. According to a report in Mail Online, the phone was recognised to be that of Nokia, though the exact model has not been confirmed. Going by the photographs, the phone is speculated to be the Nokia 5233 released in 2010. The report quotes the deceased’s brother as saying that the girl fell unconscious after the phone exploded and was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead. Uma Oram is said to have sustained hand, chest and leg injuries.

The teenager reportedly plugged her phone for charging as she was talking on it. An exact reason for blast has not been confirmed, though an HMD Global statement said the device was not manufactured by the company. HMD Global acquired rights to use the Nokia branding only in late 2016. The company spokesperson also expressed grief, terming the incident unfortunate.

“While we have not been able to independently verify the facts of any of these reports, we can confirm that the mobile phone in question was not manufactured or sold by HMD Global, the new home of Nokia phones, set up in December 2016 to create a new range of Nokia devices,” HMD Global’s statement reads.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the unfortunate incident involving a 19-year-old girl that has been reported,” according to the statement. “As HMD Global, we are committed to producing high-quality handsets which deliver a strong user experience and meet high customer expectations,” the HMD Global spokesperson added.

