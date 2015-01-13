After selling 10000 Yu Yureka units in 3 seconds, Amazon leaves many unhappy

Yu Yureka smartphone sold out on Amazon.in in just three seconds today. Yu Yureka smartphone sold out on Amazon.in in just three seconds today.

In its maiden sale today on Amazon.in, Yu has sold 10,000 units of its Yureka smartphone in just three seconds. The Yu Yureka smartphone was put on sale for registered users on Amazon.in. Under the weekly flash sale, a sales model made popular by Chinese handset maker Xiaomi, users had to register themselves first for today’s sale. The next sale of the Yureka smartphone is on January 22.

Shortly, after the smartphone was sold out on Amazon.in, angry buyers who had lined up virtually, started to express their frustration on Twitter and through comments on the Yureka page. People complained about the flash sales as they were greeted with error reports while buying the device. Few customers even complained that flash sale page did not show any timer to indicate availability.

Not just that. People who had managed to book one for themselves complained that the price of the smartphone was hiked to Rs 12,499 from Rs 8,999 and added also added extra shipping and handling charge of Rs 99. A buyer in his tweet stated that Amazon has billed him Rs 12,598 for Yu Yureka smartphone.

Yu might want to celebrate this successful sale, but it definitely left many customers unhappy.

Priced at Rs 8,999, the Yureka smartphone runs on a 1.5GHz octa-core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 CPU (Cortex A-53), Adreno 405 GPU with 2GB DDR3 RAM and 16GB internal memory (12 GB available) which can be expanded up to 32GB. The smartphone mounts a 13MP AF rear camera (Exmor Sony CMOS sensor, f2.2 aperture, 1080p @ 30fps, 720p @ 60fps) and a 5MP front camera. The device is powered by a 2,500 mAh removable battery.

Feel free to share your ‘Yureka’ shopping experience in the comment section below.

