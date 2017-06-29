10 years of iPhone: From cameras to MP3 players, how these devices died

10 years of iPhone: Here is a list of gadgets that would have still been relevant had Steve Jobs not given us this new iPhone in 2007. 10 years of iPhone: Here is a list of gadgets that would have still been relevant had Steve Jobs not given us this new iPhone in 2007.

Ten years ago today, the first Apple iPhone hit the stores in the US. While it wasn’t the first smartphone, the Jesus Phone, as it was called then, changed the mobile telephony landscape altogether. Steve Jobs, the visionary co-founder of Apple, called the iPhone “a revolutionary and magical product that is literally five years ahead of any other mobile phone”.

That was the time when Nokia used to rule the handset market. The Finnish company had a strong lineup of phones with superior features and specifications. In comparison, the iPhone lacked a third-party app store, GPS and even a video recording feature. The 3G support — the norm for video then — was also missing from the iPhone. Despite being not-so-perfect, the iPhone’s 3.5-inch multi-touch display, great design and build and easy-to-use software made iPhone the go to device for consumers. The iPhone was so revolutionary that Time Magazine featured the device as the invention of the year in 2007.

Also, thanks to the iPhone, there are a number of gadgets sped towards an early demise. From traditional Point & Shoot cameras to MP3 players, here’s are five gadgets that got killed off by the iPhone.

Portable GPS

These days we no more buy a standalone GPS device, thanks to the iPhone. Even though the original iPhone didn’t have built-in location services, it was the beginning of a major transformation. Soon Apple launched the iPhone 3G, and the major attractive feature was the built-in GPS to find your current location. No doubt a standalone GPS device is more accurate, but not as handy as a smartphone. And yes, maps on a smartphone is free to cost.

Point & Shoot camera

There is no need for an average person to carry a Point & Shoot camera. If you own an iPhone, it makes a little sense to even spend Rs 5,000 on a digital camera. The iPhone 4s, in particular, was an absolute game changer in that sense. It used to take decent photographs, good enough to upload on a social media platform. With iPhone 7 Plus, Apple is trying to change the definition of mobile photography, as the company claims its latest phone shoots “DSLR quality pictures.”

MP3 player

The day Apple launched the iPhone in 2007, the company made it clear: the iPod is dead. “An iPod, a phone, and an Internet communicator,” Steve Jobs said on stage during the Macworld conference. “Are you getting it? These are not three separate devices. This is one device.” Although Apple still sells iPods, but the company doesn’t really care much about them.

Personal Digital Assistant (PDA)

The era of “personal digital assistants” soon died when Apple unveiled the iPhone in 2007. Steve Jobs called the iPhone a “breakthrough internet communications device”. It combines a cell phone, a well integrated PDA, and internet device that lets users to browse the internet, email and applications.

Portable Gaming Console

The iPhone has dominated the portable gaming market despite the competition from Nintendo and Sony. If you are a gamer, you can play console-quality games on an iPhone. The PlayStation Vita is dead, to an extent that Sony has no plans to bring a successor to the market. While the 3DS XL is still a popular console in the market, Nintendo has shifted its gears towards the Switch, a hybrid console that can be transformed into a handheld to a home console.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd