10.or D mobile launched on Amazon India: Price starts at Rs 3,999 and here are the specs

Amazon India has added another budget smartphone under the 10.or brand (Tenor is how this is pronounced) The 10.or D is the third smartphone from the company, which had earlier released 10.or G and 10.or E. The 10.or D though, is a budget smartphone with a starting price tag of Rs 3,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage version. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version of 10.or D is priced at Rs 4,999. The under Rs 5000 pricing meaning it will compete with devices like Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A in the market.

In terms of specifications, 10.or D has a 5.2-inch HD resolution display (720 x 1080 pixels) and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor and 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. 10.or D’s processor is clocked at 1.4GHz and this is a quad-core one coupled with Adreno 308 GPU.

Battery is the other aspect of this phone that Amazon is highlighting as it comes with a 3500mAh one on board. It runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box. The smartphone has near stock Android powering it, though Amazon apps will be pre-loaded. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on board. Interestingly, Amazon is promising two days of battery life with the 10.or D smartphone, which at this price point could be a crucial feature. The 10.or D mobile also comes with OTG support and there’s FM Radio on board as well.

The 10.or D mobile will go on sale on January 5, 2018. Users will have to register on Amazon India to get alerts about the sale, though the company does not call this a flash sale. Amazon is also giving Amazon Prime members who purchase this smartphone an year of additional warranty on the device.

