Microsoft releases Fall Creators Update for over 500 million Windows 10 devices

After testing the latest Windows 10 “Fall Creators Update” over the past six months, Microsoft has released the latest edition to secure over 500 million Windows 10 devices globally. (File Photo) After testing the latest Windows 10 “Fall Creators Update” over the past six months, Microsoft has released the latest edition to secure over 500 million Windows 10 devices globally. (File Photo)

After testing the latest Windows 10 “Fall Creators Update” over the past six months, Microsoft has released the latest edition to secure over 500 million Windows 10 devices globally, starting with new machines first.

“For the best experience, we recommend you wait until Windows 10 is automatically offered to your device. You don’t have to do anything to get the update; it will roll out automatically to you through ‘Windows Update’ if you’ve chosen to have updates installed automatically on your device,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post late on Tuesday.

Also known as “Windows 10 Version 1709”, this iteration of Windows 10 brings changes to the overall design and usability of Windows 10.

The company has added a number of new features to improve Microsoft’s digital assistant Cortana, Edge (a web browser developed by Microsoft and included in Windows 10, Windows 10 Mobile and Xbox One) and Photos (which is an image viewer, video clip editor, image organiser, photo editor and photo sharing app included with the Windows 8 and Windows 10 OS).

The new update also makes the OS more secure and includes Mixed Reality (MR) support. Users who do not want to wait for the update to roll out automatically can manually check for updates on PC. However, it will only work if the device is eligible to get the “Fall Creators Update” as part of the initial roll out phase. Alternatively, the user can manually get the update via the Software Download Site, the company added.

Video of the day

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App