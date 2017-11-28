Microsoft products to be available through Hathaway’s broadband network

Leading cable and internet service provider Hathway on Monday said it would offer global software major Microsoft’s products through its broadband network across the country. (File Photo) Leading cable and internet service provider Hathway on Monday said it would offer global software major Microsoft’s products through its broadband network across the country. (File Photo)

Leading cable and internet service provider Hathway on Monday said it would offer global software major Microsoft’s products through its broadband network across the country. “As part of the partnership, we will offer customers Office 365 Personal that includes Microsoft products like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, One Note, Outlook Access and Publisher,” said Hathway in a statement here.

A one-year subscription for Rs 999 per month will allow customers to have 1TB of cloud storage on OneDrive and high speed up to 200 megabytes per second. The service will be initially offered in Bengaluru and Chennai and rolled out in other cities subsequently. “India is witnessing a paradigm shift in the way entertainment is consumed. From a fixed television format of viewership to the anytime, any device, any place pattern,” said Hathway Managing Director Rajan Gupta in the statement.

With mobile phones and smart TVs being used for communication, commerce, content, and entertainment, customers will be able to store, access and share any file any time on any device in a safe and secure manner. “With rapid growth in data consumption across multiple devices, we observed that customers were feeling a need for better storage options. Our initiative will address that need with safe and secure ways of sharing and viewing files online with cloud storage of Microsoft,” said Gupta.

Microsoft India General Manager, Consumer and Devices, Priyadarshi Mohapatra said that Office 365 Personal would help consumers get things done from anywhere on their favourite device. “Office 365 and OneDrive make up a strong platform for consumers to be more productive, work across multiple devices, stay connected with Skype, enable document sharing, store files and share pictures and other digital memories with OneDrive,” he said.

