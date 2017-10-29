Microsoft Kinect motion controller is officially dead, manufacturing stopped

Kinect, previously known as ‘Project Natal’ made its debut in 2010 and was billed as the next step in the gaming. Kinect, previously known as ‘Project Natal’ made its debut in 2010 and was billed as the next step in the gaming.

Microsoft is ending the production of the Kinect motion controller, as the company shifts its focus on its HoloLens headset instead. Alex Kipman, creator of the Kinect and Matthew Lapsen, GM of Xbox Devices Marketing, confirmed in a Fast Co.Design report that the company is no more manufacturing its innovative Kinect. That being said, Microsoft will continue to support Kinect for its existing Xbox owners. The report notes that support for ongoing developers tool remain unclear.

The motion-sensing accessory was first introduced for the Xbox 360 in 2010 and later updated for the current-generation home console, the Xbox One. Kinect, previously known as ‘Project Natal’ made its debut in 2010 and was billed as the next step in the gaming. Microsoft used a superior technology to track your body movements more precisely, which proved popular for some titles.

The first-generation Kinect was an instant hit and went on to sold over 35 million in the span of seven years. However, its popularity took a dip, despite the company’s efforts to improve the gaming peripheral on the Xbox One. Game developers, however, were not excited about developing games that required moving bodies. As a result, a very few games were made taking advantage of Kinect’s motion tracking features.

Kinect may be dead, its depth-sensing technology is still relevant. Microsoft has included Kinect’s advanced camera technology in its mixed-reality HoloLens headset. In 2013, Apple acquired Israeli firm PrimeSense which created the 3D sensor in Microsoft’s Kinect camera peripheral for the Xbox game console. Kinect’s 3D-sensing tech powers Apple’s Face ID feature, which is currently exclusive to the iPhone X.

