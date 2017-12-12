Microsoft Courier-style device reference found in official app

Microsoft’s upcoming dual-screen device could be called “Journal”, a new leak shows. Microsoft’s upcoming dual-screen device could be called “Journal”, a new leak shows.

Microsoft’s upcoming dual-screen device could be called “Journal”, which folds along its center hinge and can be transformed into a phone or a tablet. Evidently the project is alive and very much real. Now, Microsoft watcher WalkingCat discovered some references of a Journal app in the recently released Whiteboard app. “This is the accessibility title for the journal application which consists of a left and right page for content creation,” this reference reads.

While this hint doesn’t reveal much, it’s somehow clear that Microsoft’s upcoming device will be designed for note-taking and content creation. It’s believed that the Windows, Surface, and Office teams are working together on a new “mobile device”, which focuses heavily on pen-input. According to a Windows Central, the device runs Andromeda OS that will turn Windows 10 into a modular system suitable for different architectures other than the x86 architecture commonly used by the desktops, laptops, and tablets. And, most likely, the upcoming device will run Windows 10 on ARM to achieve days of battery life. It will have some sort of wireless connectivity, but the exact details are currently missing.

Many claims the Andromeda device will be the spiritual successor to the much-hyped Courier device, which was never brought to the market. Called Courier, it featured a dual-screen display that ran a customised version of Windows and primarily focused on creativity and content creation. The project was led by J Allard, the force behind the company’s Entertainment and Devices division at Microsoft. According to CNET, over 130 employees were working on the Courier device at one point of time.

hmm… the Whiteboard app contains some references to the ‘Journal’ app, “left and right page” ? 🤔 “This is the accessibility title for the journal application which consists of a left and right page for content creation.” — WalkingCat (@h0x0d) December 8, 2017

In the recent months, Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella has talked about new category of personal computing, new form-factors in testing at the company. He, however, never acknowledged the existence of the device. Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch a Courier-style device in the market sometime in 2018.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd