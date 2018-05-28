Paytm Mall Summer Sale: Apple MacBook Air gets Rs 8000 cashback, other laptop deals

Paytm Mall’s upcoming Summer Sale will offer exclusive discounts and cashback offers across laptops. Paytm Mall’s upcoming Summer Sale will offer exclusive discounts and cashback offers across laptops.

Paytm Mall’s upcoming Summer Sale will offer exclusive discounts and cashback offers across laptops as well. Among many laptops available, shoppers can get the Apple MacBook Air with cashback worth Rs 8,000. The sale will also see other laptop brands, such as Lenovo, Dell, and Acer. Paytm Mall’s Summer Sale starts from May 30, and will last until July 15.

The top offers across laptops includes cashback worth Rs 8,000 on Apple’s MacBook Air. This will bring down its price from the current Rs 61,000 to Rs 53,000 under the offer. Specifically, this offer is available on purchasing the MacBook Air (MQD32HN/A), that offers a 13.3-inch WXGA+ LED Backlit Display, 8GB DDR3 RAM and 128GB SSD. This MacBook is based on Mac OS Sierra, and is powered by Intel’s 5th Gen i5 processor, backed by Intel Integrated HD 6000 GPU.

Under Paytm Mall’s Summer Sale, Lenovo’s Ideapad series of laptops are also eligible for cashback. While the Ideapad 320E (80XH01GKIN) can be purchased at Rs 22,490, down from the original Rs 26,987 price tag, the Ideapad 320 (80XV00LQIN)will be available for Rs 16,489 after Rs 2,000 cashback. While the Lenovo Ideapad 320 comes with a 15.6-inch screen, running the AMD E2 dual-core processor alongside 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD, the Ideapad 320E runs the 6th gen Intel i3 processor, with most other specifications being the same.

In addition, the Asus Vivobook (X507UA-EJ180T) can be purchased for Rs 24,990, following a cashback of Rs 3,000, while Dell’s Inspiron 15 5567 (A563506WIN9) has a Rs 4,000 cashback with it, making it retail under for Rs 26,090.

Under Paytm Mall’s Summer Sale, the company is promising benefits of up to Rs 20,000 across laptops. These can be applied via bank offers, No Cost EMIs, Easy Exchanges and low-cost insurance. Also, ICICI Credit Card customers will receive 10 per cent cashback across products available during the offer period.

