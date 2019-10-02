Microsoft’s Surface event 2019: How to watch and what to expect

Microsoft is hosting its annual fall event in Manhattan on October 2. Much like in years past, the company is expected to introduce updates to Surface Pro and Surface Laptops. This year though, Microsoft is also expected to launch a new Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Surface 2-in-1. We may also learn about a dual-screen device, which is said to run on a lite version of Windows.

Here’s everything we are expected to see from Microsoft Surface chief Panos Panay and team at the big event. The event starts at 10am ET (7:30pm IST) and will be live-streamed on Twitter.

Surface Pro 7

Microsoft traditionally releases a new Surface Pro model alongside the Surface Laptop in October, so there’s a chance it could do this again this year. A new Surface Pro 7 model is on the cards, and it will likely feature Intel’s 10th generation processors. As leaked images suggest, the 2-in-1 machine will look exactly the same as last year’s Surface Pro 6. It will still have a kickstand built-in, as well as the ability to support a keyboard that can be attached magnetically. We are also expecting the Surface Pro 7 to feature a USB-C port.

ARM-based Surface

In addition to Surface Pro 7, there will be a new Surface 2-in-1 that’s rumoured to powered by Qualcomm’s 8cx processor. Simply put, the hybrid computer will have a longer battery life compared to an Intel-powered Surface Pro. The new device, likely to be called Surface 7 or Surface Campus, will feature slimmer bezels and a redesigned chassis. We’re expecting the hybrid computer to come with a new Type cover and the all-new Surface Pen. Leaks suggest the Surface 7 will be a high-end device and will be priced at par with the Surface Pro 7. This will not replace last year’s Surface Go.

Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft will also probably announce the Surface Laptop 3, which goes against Apple’s MacBook Air and Dell XPS 13. There won’t be a change in design, which means it will look exactly the same as the Surface Laptop 2. While last year’s model was only available in a 13.5-inch version, the new model is said to include a 13-inch and a larger 15.-inch model. Interestingly, the laptop is rumoured to be offered with an AMD CPU option, a first for a Surface line.

You’re excited to see what’s next, and we’re excited to show it. Win-win. Watch the #MicrosoftEvent live on Twitter 10.2 at 10 am ET. pic.twitter.com/e4Jt4dKUQK — Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 1, 2019

Surface Earbuds

Microsoft is also planning to launch a pair of premium truly wireless earbuds. They are said to include a touch-sensitive control mechanism, and Cortana integration. The Surface Buds will compete with the likes of Apple AirPods, Amazon Echo Buds and Samsung Galaxy Bubs.

Surface Centaurus with Windows 10X

There’s a chance Microsoft will show off a dual-screen PC, codename “Centaurus” at the event. The device is expected to have two separate displays and will include a 360-degree hinge. More importantly, the Centaurus dual-screen laptop will run on Windows 10X, Microsoft’s new OS for dual-screen devices. The new OS is said to be a light version of Windows 10 to better suit devices like these. Many believe Microsoft showed this dual-screen device to multiple employees in an internal hands-on meeting earlier this year.