Lenovo V330 for SMB market launched in India starting at Rs 48,000: Specifications and features

Lenovo V330 for the SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and start-ups in India has been launched starting at Rs 48,000. The new V-series laptop from the company comes with features like an ultrabay drive, a QuickCharge battery, spill-resistant backlit keyboard, as well as both USB-C type and USB 3.0 ports. The ultrabay drive can be used to house either an optical drive or an additional battery. ThinkShutter, a physical webcam cover along with a touch-type fingerprint reader has been included as well.

Lenovo V330 features a 14-inch FHD antiglare display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The laptop has a 720p webcam with camera shutter. It can be bought in several storage configurations as well as processor variants. Lenovo V330 ships with integrated Intel HD graphics, AMD Radeon 530 2GB GDDR5 VRAM. Memory up to 20GB DDR4 is supported.

Lenovo V330 sports stereo speakers with Dolby Audio audio, integrated single digital microphone and dual-array digital microphone. Connectivity ports include USB-C (Gen1), USB-C, two USB 3.0, USB 2.0, VGA, HDMI, 4-in-1 card reader, RJ-45, and an audio combo jack. It measures 13.5×9.7x 0.79 inch and weighs 1.6 kg. Lenovo V330 will be available in Iron Gray and Mineral Gray colour options.

“SMEs are the backbone of the country’s economy and are facing a digital crossroad on keeping their existing infrastructure versus expanding on mobile computing to meet the challenging demands of their customers. With the launch of the V series, we want to address our focus towards the next wave of business professionals and entrepreneurs who need affordable computing on the go without compromising on performance or security,” Ashish Sikka, Director SMB, Lenovo India said in a press statement.

