iBall CompBook Merit G9 with Intel Celeron Processor N3350, 2GB RAM launched

iBall expanding its laptop portfolio launched the new iBall CompBook Merit G9 in India. The new iBall laptop is already available for purchase across India for a price of Rs 13,999.

iBall claims that the new CompBook Merit G9 is a lightweight laptop designed for the first time users. The laptop flaunts a sleek and compact design and it comes in Cobalt Blue colour. It features an 11.6-inch HD display with 1366 x 768 pixel resolution and touchpad, multi-touch functionality. Powering the laptop is a 2.4GHz Intel Celeron Processor N3350 paired with 2GB DDR3 RAM for smooth multitasking. The new iBall CompBook Merit G9 runs Windows 10 OS and offers 32GB internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 128GB using microSD card. Alternatively, users can also connect external HDD or affix HDD or SSD and expand the storage up to 1TB.

The iBall CompBook Merit G9 comes with dual speakers, 0.3MP web camera and 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop supports Intelligent power saving feature and has built-in Anti–Virus Defender to protect it from unwanted viruses and malware. The new iBall CompBook also includes ‘Precision Mouse Touchpad’ which is capable of recognising shortcuts with taps and swipe gestures. It is equipped with a 5000mAh (38Wh) Li-Polymer battery which is claimed to provide six hours of battery backup under normal usage. Connectivity options on the laptop include- Bluetooth 4.0, Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165, USB ports of 2.0 and 3.0 respectively and HDMI Ver.1.4a port. The laptop weighs 1.1kg and measures 30 x 20.3 x 2.5cm.

“iBallCompBook Merit G9 fits perfectly, catering to the everyday computing needs, and is built to focus on design and premium functionality. It is an all-in-one laptop balanced with premium looks and functionality, designed for the day to day performance,” Mr. Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and director of iBall said.

