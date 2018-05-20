Asus ZenBook Pro 15 with Intel Core i9 processor, 4K display is now official. It sports a 15.6-inch Touchscreen display. Asus ZenBook Pro 15 with Intel Core i9 processor, 4K display is now official. It sports a 15.6-inch Touchscreen display.

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 has been upgraded with the Intel Core i9 processor and 4K display. The ZenBook Pro 15 has the model number UX550GD and will come with Windows 10 Pro and Windows 10 Home options. The processor range for the new Asus ZenBook Pro 15, includes Intel Core i9-8950HK one, which is the latest and clocked at 2.9GHz for the hexa-core processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz and 12MB cache.

Asus will also offer the ZenBook Pro 15 with the Intel Core i7-8750H and Intel Core i5-8300H processor, which will be clocked at 2.2Ghz and 2.3Ghz respectively. The laptop from Asus sports a 15.6-inch LED-backlit display with 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), which will be touchscreen enabled and the display aspect ratio remains at 16:9 There will also be another variant with a full HD resolution, where the touchscreen feature will be optional on the ZenBook Pro. Asus says the new ZenBook Pro 15 has a 7.3mm-thin bezel with 83% screen-to-body ratio and 178-degree wide-view technology.

On the design front, Zenbook Pro 15 comes in a Blue aluminium chassis with rose gold edges. The new Asus ZenBook Pro 15 will also include an option for NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1050 graphic card with 4GB GDDR5 VRAM or video memory. The laptop will come with 8GB or 16GB DDR4 RAM with 1TB or 512GB PCIe SSD storage or 512GB / 256GB SATA3 SSD storage. The laptop also includes two Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 Thunderbolt ports, along with two Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI port, one combo audio jack and a slot for a MicroSD card reader.

Coming to the keyboard, the key travel size is 1.5 mm, which is standard on most laptops this size.There is a full size backlit keyboard on the Asus ZenBook Pro 15 and the Touchpad is glass-covered with optional integrated fingerprint sensor, which will support Windows Hello login feature. On the audio side of things, the Asus ZenBook Pro 15 comes with the Asus SonicMaster stereo audio system, which supports surround-sound and there’s a smart amplifier for better audio performance as well.

Connectivity options on the Asus ZenBook Pro 15 include, WiFi Dual-band 802.11ac gigabit Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0. Asus is claiming 9 hours of battery life on the ZenBook Pro 15 which has a 71Wh 8-cell lithium-polymer battery on board and comes with a 150W power adapter. The laptop’s dimensions are 1.89 cm x 36.5 cm x 25.1 cm and it weighs 1.86 kgs.

