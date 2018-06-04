Apple WWDC 2018: macOS 10.14 to get a new dark mode, Apple News app

Apple WWDC 2018: macOS 10.14 will sport a new revamped dark mode. Apple WWDC 2018: macOS 10.14 will sport a new revamped dark mode.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2018 keynote take places tonight, where the company will reveal the new iOS 12 along with macOS, watchOS and tvOS. Now, ahead of the official unveiling, some new details about macOS 10.14’s upcoming features have been leaked online. According to screenshots shared by developer Steve Troughton-Smith, Apple will introduce a dark mode theme to macOS 10.14. This is interesting, because reports have claimed that Apple will include a dark mode or night mode in iOS 12 as well.

According to Steve Troughton-Smith‏ tweet, these screenshots are based on a video of Xcode 10 preview, which shows off the new setting. It also looks like Apple News app, App Store on the macOS will get revamped. Reports have also said that Apple will introduce universal apps with the new versions of iOS and macOS. This could mean that developers create one app, which works across iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

The developer’s tweet also highlights that the video shows an Apple News app icon in the dock. It also looks like the App Store will include video previews on the new macOS. According to the reports, the new dark mode will bring dark colours and applies this theme to the entire system settings. In the current dark mode on macOS, which is available under System Preferences and General settings, it applies only to the dock and menu bar. It also looks like the trash can will be darker in the dock under the new settings.

Check out the tweet below

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Xcode 10 on macOS 10.14. Dark Appearance, Apple News, App Store w/ video previews pic.twitter.com/rJlDy81W4W — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 2, 2018

Reports have also indicated that Apple Music web version could launch at the WWDC. Currently the Apple Music app is only available on iOS and Android. Apple could reveal a desktop version of its music streaming service.

Apple macOS 10.14, watchOS 5, tvOS 12 and iOS 12 will be the major products at today’s keynote. iOS 12 will be where major announcements are expected, and we will have to wait and see if Apple does introduce design changes to its iPhone, iPad software. iOS 12 is expected to sport a new Digital Health feature, which will help users monitor their usage of Apple’s devices. The new variant of iOS will also focus on bringing more stability and improvement to the overall user experience, rather than just adding new features.

Apple’s watchOS 5 will likely see the addition of new fitness features along with support for third-party watchfaces, according to some reports. Apple’s WWDC 2018 keynote kicks off at 10.30 PM Indian standard time (IST), and there will be a livestream for the same. Indianexpress.com will also be hosting a live blog for the keynote.

