Acer Swift 5 with Windows 10 launched, weighs less than 1 kg

Acer Swift 5 gets a Full HD resolution IPS touchscreen and an 87.6% screen-to-body ratio to maximise the viewing experience.

Acer Swift 5 notebook has been announced and the highlight of the device is it weighs less than one kg. Swift 5 has a 15-inch display and a chassis that weighs close to 997 grams. Acer Swift 5 was unveiled at the company’s next@acer press event in New York. The pricing and availability of Swift 5 will vary by region.

Acer Swift 5 gets a Full HD resolution IPS touchscreen and an 87.6% screen-to-body ratio to maximise the viewing experience. The laptop screen comes with ultra-narrow bezels that measure 5.87 mm. It runs Windows 10 and is powered by the latest Intel Core processors. The battery life is said to last through the workday. Swift 5 supports Windows Hello through a fingerprint reader for users to log in to their accounts securely.

“There’s been great feedback on Acer’s amazingly light 14-inch Swift 5, and we are now pushing the limits with the 15.6-inch model. We’ve kept the weight under the 1 kg mark by using ultra-narrow bezels and a marginally larger chassis,” said Jerry Hou, General Manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc in a press statement.

Acer Swift 5 features the company’s Color Intelligence technology, which dynamically adjusts gamma and saturation in real-time to optimise screen colour and brightness. Acer’s BluelightShield technology adjusts the screen’s blue-light. Acer has used magnesium-lithium alloys for the top and bottom cover, while the palm rest area is made of magnesium-aluminum alloys for extra sturdiness. The compact laptop ships with an LED backlit keyboard.

Thanks to Intel Wireless-AC 9560 which offers 2×2 802.11ac wireless Gigabit performance, users will be able to experience enhanced streaming, sharing, conferencing, and gaming on Acer Swift 5. It comes with up to 1TB SSD storage and up to 16GB DDR4 memory. Connectivity options on Swift 5 include one USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 2 port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and an SD card reader.

