IPL 2018: Reliance Jio, BSNL and Airtel’s offers compared, here are the differences

Indian Premier League 2018 will go on till May 27 in India, and telecom players like BSNL, Airtel and Reliance Jio all have offers for IPL cricket fans. Hotstar is the official live-streaming partner for IPL cricket matches on digital, but players like Jio and BSNL have announced special data packs for the same. Airtel users can also see the IPL cricket matches for free on the Airtel TV app. Here’s a comparison of all the data packs for IPL 2018.

BSNL IPL Pack of Rs 248 for 51 days with 153GB data

BSNL has announced an IPL pack of Rs 248. This will come with 153GB data for prepaid users. However, the catch is that there is a daily data limit of 3GB per day. The plan’s validity is for 51 days, which is for entire period of IPL cricket match. The pack will make livestreaming IPL matches more affordable for users. The other caveat to keep in mind is that this is a 3G/2G data pack only. BSNL does not yet offer 4G data connectivity. BSNL’s IPL offer is available across India from April 7 to April 30.

Reliance Jio Cricket Season Pack at Rs 251 for IPL matches livestreaming

Reliance JioTV will let users stream IPL cricket matches for free. Jio had a tie-up with Hotstar. Inside the Jio app, the IPL cricket match streaming option will appear for users. Jio has also announced a special Cricket Season Pack, which can be used by prepaid users over and above their regular data pack. The Jio IPL pack comes with a total of 102GB data for Rs 251. The pack is again valid for 51 days like BSNL’s data pack.

However, the advantage with the Jio data pack is that there is no daily data limit like on BSNL. Also Jio is a 4G VoLTE network, which means better streaming quality. Remember, Jio users will be able to stream live matches for free on the JioTV app, even with their regular 1GB per day or 2GB per day pack.

This Cricket pack is a booster one for watching cricket on the Jio network. Again users will need to be on the Jio network when streaming IPL matches live on their mobile device. While the Jio pack offers less data and costs slightly more than the BSNL pack, it comes with 4G data and no FUP per day.

Airtel TV App for livestreaming IPL matches

The new version of Airtel TV app has a dedicated cricket section. Airtel has also partnered with Hotstar to allow users on the network to stream live cricket matches during the IPL season. The Airtel TV app is is available for Android and iOS. The advantage with Airtel is that both Airtel prepaid and postpaid users will get unlimited free access for cricket livestream. There’s no special data pack from the company as such for IPL 2018.

Airtel is supporting livestreaming via Hotstar. When a user clicks on the IPL section in the Airtel TV app, they are redirected to Hotstar. However, users will not have to sign in or pay to watch the matches for free via Airtel network. Hotstar has a special Rs 299 pack for those who wish to watch IPL and other sports matches live on the service.

