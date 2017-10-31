This is how FaceID works on the Apple iPhone X

FaceID can also be used to make App Store purchases and to autofill forms on Safari. FaceID can also be used to make App Store purchases and to autofill forms on Safari.

When the first Apple iPhone X customers take home their phones later this week, there will be one new feature they will need to wrap their head around: the new FaceID. Apple has dropped the fingerprint scanner along with the home button and is moving to facial recognition to help unlock the phone. FaceID can also be used to make App Store purchases and to autofill forms on Safari.

On the Apple iPhone X, users are taken through the FaceID setup during onboarding itself. In fact, it is one of the first things you do soon after the phone is unboxed. The process is quite simple and the phone takes almost a 360-degree scan of the user’s face before recording its key points. The scanning is done twice with the user moving his head from left to right and then taking a full swirl. It’s fun.

Still the entire process is much faster than setting up a fingerprint scanner in iOS or Android. Also, the unlocking process is seamless and quick, as soon as you raise the phone to eye level. The phone is actually looking for multiple points on your face, and your retina or iris, to unlock the device.

Before you start using FaceID there are some key things you should know about. For instance, one phone can be locked only to one FaceID. So no multiple fingerprints like on the other iPhones. Apple stores all the data of the ID within the device itself. There is the PIN override in case the face is not available.

Apple has taken care to ensure that no one uses your face to unlock the device. So a photograph, statue or mask of your face will not be able to unlock the phone. Also, don’t fear that someone will show the phone in front of your face as you sleep to unlock it as FaceID needs your eyes to be active for it to work. The only thing you really need to worry about is an evil twin, if you are fortunate enough to have one.

