Jio unveils iPhone buyback scheme

Customers can upgrade their iPhone 8 to iPhone 8 Plus or buy an iPhone X using the buyback scheme available across Reliance Digital and Jio stores, the Jio app or website, and Amazon.in. Customers can upgrade their iPhone 8 to iPhone 8 Plus or buy an iPhone X using the buyback scheme available across Reliance Digital and Jio stores, the Jio app or website, and Amazon.in.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd on Friday offered a 70-per cent buyback deal for those who will use iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on its network for a year.

“We promise a 70 per cent buyback for iPhone 8, 8+ and 10, after one year,” Akash Ambani, Director of Reliance Jio and son of Mukesh Ambani, said at the launch of the scheme. This offer can be availed by customers opting for a plan of Rs 799 per month or above.

Customers can upgrade their iPhone 8 to iPhone 8 Plus or buy an iPhone X using the buyback scheme available across Reliance Digital and Jio stores, the Jio app or website, and Amazon.in, he said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the newly launched iPhone 8 and 8 plus will be supporting Hindi dictation. “We got a new keyboard for India and we now support 11 local languages. The iPhone now takes dictation in Hindi,” he said in a video message.

The message from Cook was played at an event at Reliance Jio’s corporate headquarters here, where the Mukesh Ambani-led company announced a slew of offers for the latest series of iPhones.

Reliance Jio, which had the highest market share of 41 per cent in the broadband services as of June 30, will also provide 40 channels through the JioTV app which will be available on iPhones equipped with the Jio network.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App