Reliance Jio buyback offer on Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus: Terms and conditions to know

Reliance Jio has collaborated with Apple to offer exclusive data plans to iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users. The Rs 799 Jio plan gives 90GB of data per month to postpaid users. Voice calls, SMS and access to Jio’s suite of applications are free on Reliance Jio’s network. The Rs 799 is available for prepaid users as well, with a validity of Rs 28. Under this partnership, Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in India will be available across 900 cities in India via Reliance Digital outlets.

Reliance Jio has already announced a special buyback offer on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, that gives users 70 per cent of the MRP as buyback amount on return of the new iPhones after a year. People will have to recharge with Rs 799 or higher Jio tariff. Reliance Jio buyback offer can be availed from Reliance Digital or Jio stores as well as on Amazon India, MyJio app and Jio.com.

Apple iPhone 8 starts at Rs 64,000 for 64GB variant, and the 256GB option costs Rs 77,000. Apple iPhone 8 Plus is selling at a starting price of Rs 73,000 for 64GB, while the high-end 256 version costs Rs 86,000. Apple iPhone 8 Plus has dual 12MP camera with dual OIS, while iPhone 8 gets a single 12MP sensor.

Reliance Jio 70 per cent buyback offer terms and conditions

• To be eligible for the buyback offer, users will have to do a monthly recharge of Rs 799 or more per month. The plan has a validity of 28 days for prepaid users and until bill cycle for postapid users.

• Reliance Jio Rs 799 offers 3GB 4G data per day bundled with free voice calls, unlimited SMS, and access to Jio apps. 3GB data per day for 28 days adds up to 84GB of data for Rs 799.

• Assuming people recharge with Rs 799 per month, the cost effectively adds up to be Rs 9,588 for 12 months. This is the minimum recharge amount that users will pay to pay over a period of 12 months in order to be eligible for the buyback plan.

• Up next, Reliance Jio says it will return 70 per cent of the original MRP of the new iPhones. Now Apple iPhone 8 (64GB) sells at Rs 64,000 in India, 70 per cent of which is Rs 44,800. On 256GB variant of iPhone 8, people will get Rs 53,900 cashback after a year.

• Coming to iPhone 8 Plus, people will get back Rs 51,100 on 64GB of the high-end iPhone. The 256GB variant of iPhone 8 Plus will give users Rs 60,200 in the form of buyback amount after a year.

• However, it is important to note that users are paying almost Rs 10,000 extra for iPhone in the form of recharge packs to be eligible for buyback offer. The yearly recharge amount goes up for people who choose a plan higher than Rs 799.

• Additionally, Citi card users will get an extra Rs 10,000 cashback on September 29.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus both support wireless charging with the new glass back design. The new iPhone will be available at Apple authorised resellers including Imagine stores. Airtel and Vodafone have also been listed as authorised sellers for iPhone 8 series. Other retail stores where the new iPhone series will be available include Future World, Croma, etc.

“Our partnership with Apple will deliver the best customer experience and the best value. For the best customer experience, it is important for the best phones to be on the best network. Jio’s network engineering team has ensured that the True-4G, advanced Jio network will unleash the potential of a device like the iPhone. We are going to provide deep integration of Apple’s entire gamut of services on Jio’s network, so that it provides superlative customer experience,” Mukesh Ambani said in a press statement.

