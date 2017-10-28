Reliance Jio 70% Buyback offer on Apple iPhone X: Here’s how to buy, terms and conditions, etc

Reliance Jio says that iPhone X must be returned in “a fully functional” or working condition without any damage along with its gift box and all the accessories that came with the device. Reliance Jio says that iPhone X must be returned in “a fully functional” or working condition without any damage along with its gift box and all the accessories that came with the device.

Reliance Jio is offering 70 per cent Buyback offer on Apple iPhone X. The latest iPhone can be pre-ordered at Rs 1,999 from Reliance Retail Limited Store, Jio.com, MyJio app or Amazon to avail Jio’s Buyback offer which will be valid from September 29 to December 31. People will get an additional cash back if they shop using Citi credit and world debit cards.

Reliance Jio’s Buyback offer gives users 70 per cent of the MRP of iPhone X as buyback amount on return of the new phone after 12 months of a year. People will have to recharge with Rs 799 or higher Jio tariff in order to be eligible for the offer. Reliance Jio’s Buyback offer can be availed for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus as well. Users will have to recharge with the same amount or more to get 70 per cent of the MRP back after a year.

Upon buying the iPhone X, users will have to enroll for the Buyback Offer by downloading MyJio app on it and following said steps. Reliance Jio says that iPhone X must be returned in “a fully functional” or working condition without any damage along with its gift box and all the accessories that came with the device. The valid phone will be identified by using the IMEI provided by Apple to Reliance Retail Limited for Buyback offer. Reliance Jio’s terms and conditions page explicitly mentions that “RRL would not be liable for buyback of any icloud locked phones, physically or functionally damaged, etc., normal wear & tear excluded”.

Reliance Jio 70 per cent buyback offer terms and conditions

• To be eligible for the buyback offer, users will have to do a monthly recharge of Rs 799 or more per month. The plan has a validity of 28 days for prepaid users and until bill cycle for postapid users.

• Reliance Jio Rs 799 offers 3GB 4G data per day bundled with free voice calls, unlimited SMS, and access to Jio apps. 3GB data per day for 28 days adds up to 84GB of data for Rs 799.

• Assuming people recharge with Rs 799 per month, the cost effectively adds up to be Rs 9,588 for 12 months. This is the minimum recharge amount that users will pay to pay over a period of 12 months in order to be eligible for the Buyback plan.

• Up next, Reliance Jio says it will return 70 per cent of the original MRP of iPhones X. Now Apple iPhone X (64GB) sells at Rs 89,000 in India, 70 per cent of which is Rs 62,300. On 256GB variant of iPhone X, people will get Rs 71,400 cashback after a year.

• However, it is important to note that users are paying almost Rs 10,000 extra for iPhone in the form of recharge packs to be eligible for Buyback offer. The yearly recharge amount goes further up for people who choose a plan higher than Rs 799.

• Additionally, Citi card users will get an extra Rs 10,000 cashback on September 29.

Apple iPhone X India pre-bookings started October 27 at 12:31 PM on Flipkart. The smartphone was sold out within half an hour into pre-sale booking. As for specifications, it comes with an edge-to-edge OLED display, and there’s no home button in iPhone X. It uses Face ID, which recognises the owner’s face to unlock the device.

Apple iPhone X is powered by the company’s A11 Bionic processor with a new Neural Engine. The neural engine is designed to carry out the more heavy duty AI, machine learning stuff, which is around Face ID, Animoji, etc. The iPhone X also supports Qi wireless charging.

Apple iPhone X has two 12 MP image sensors, comprising a f/1.8 aperture wide-angle and a f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens. Both the cameras have optical image stabilization along with a Quad-LED True Tone flash. There’s a 7MP TrueDepth front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Portrait mode for selfies.

