Paytm Mall Maha Cashback Sale this Diwali: Rs 9000 cashback on Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus

Paytm Mall is offering a flat cashback of Rs 9,000 on the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus under its Maha Cashback Sale offer. People who use Yes Bank credit cards will get an additional Rs 6,000 cashback, that will be credited within 24 hours of the phone’s shipping. While shopping for iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, users will have to enter ‘YBSPECIAL’ promo code.

Under Paytm’s cashback scheme, the iPhone 8 64GB and 256GB variants will be available at Rs 46,950 and Rs 59,800 respectively. Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB option will be selling for Rs 58,000, while the 256GB variant will cost Rs 71,000. Apple iPhone 8 series are being offered in Space Grey, Silver and Gold colour options.

Apple iPhone 8 is originally priced at Rs 64,000 for the 64GB variant, while the high-end version (256GB) will cost Rs 77,000. Apple iPhone 8 Plus has a starting price tag of Rs 73,000 for 64GB, while the high-end variant costs Rs 86,000.

Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus feature a glass design that support wireless charging, for which the charging pads have to be purchased separately. The Apple iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch display, while the iPhone 8 Plus’ size is 5.5 inches. Apple iPhone 8 series come with True Tone display, display zoom and support for display of multiple characters and languages. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are IP67-certified which make the devices water and dust resistant.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are powered by Apple’e new A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture, that works on a neural engine and the embedded M11 motion coprocessor. Apple iPhone 8 Plus offers dual 12MP rear cameras with dual OIS, while the iPhone 8 has a single 12 MP rear camera lens. Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus both support auto HDR for photos, and include auto image stabilisation. Other camera features include burst mode, timer mode, and photo geotagging.

