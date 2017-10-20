Only 2-3 million Apple iPhone X models available for Nov 3 launch: Ming-Chi Kuo

KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo raised another concern surrounding production issues the Apple iPhone X faces. (File Photo) KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo raised another concern surrounding production issues the Apple iPhone X faces. (File Photo)

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities has raised another concern surrounding production of the Apple iPhone X. According to Kuo, only 2-3 million units of the Apple’s flagship iPhone, slated to be launched worldwide on November 3, could be shipped for the launch.

As received by website 9to5Mac, Kuo states in the report, “The shortage of complete handsets points to supply shortages for several components including circuit boards for the iPhone X antenna and wide angle camera, and the depth-sensing Infrared dot projector.” These systems contribute, among other features, to FaceID, its face recognition software, and its Truedepth camera, which differentiate it from the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

Since most of the phone components are to incorporate new features, industrial standards for their quality are limited to Apple. Also, Apple’s dependence on external suppliers for component design and assembly creates a roadblock in the manufacturing of the iPhone X. The sales of the Apple iPhone 8 have already seen Apple’s suppliers face losses, which have led to protests outside a China factory of one of its intermediaries. The report by Kuo also suggested that many suppliers couldn’t meet up to Apple’s quality requirements for iPhone X parts, for which the bar has been set much higher than for the iPhone 8.

Kuo in an earlier report had suggested that the iPhone X sales would pick up later in 2018, given that the San Franciso-based giant would need to address issues with FaceID as well as its Truedepth camera. The current report suggests that Apple might be able to pick up sales after November, once it resolves all bottlenecks.

The sales of the iPhone X are critical to Apple’s fortunes, as most loyalists have rejected the iPhone 8. The iPhone 8’s declining sales indicate the lack of interest in the successor of the iPhone 7, as well as the lure of Apple’s flagship model. The availability of 2-3 million handsets for its worldwide launch will also create a huge demand for more to quickly hit retail shelves. The iPhone X will be available in India on November 3 from Rs 89,000 onwards.

